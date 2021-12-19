Gloomy England suffers another chastisement Down Under as Australia takes full control





Iit’s no surprise. This has been a terrible year for English batters, the worst in a generation. Root remains on track to make history for the most runs by a player in a calendar year, finishing fourth on the list with 1,606. Malan has averaged 45.66 since his recall in the summer but has failed to turn three fifties into four tests and as one longtime pro knows that could be expensive in the long run. The rest, including Stokes, are average in their 20s and getting worse. England have only scored 400 once since they made 578 in Chennai in February; ten times they have been kicked out for less than 200 and they have managed only 11 hundred stands, nine of which are with one man: Root. When Chris Silverwood replaced Trevor Bayliss, he preached homemade logic: discipline with the bat and scoring big totals. He was appointed as the antidote to his predecessor who chose players with white balls in Test cricket in the hopes that they would get off. Well, England’s average per wicket has fallen under Silverwood to 29.88 from 30.84 when Bayliss was in charge, and that was a pretty low bar. England started the summer with four top six players against New Zealand aged 25 or under, but no one took a chance. Pope is the only one left, but he has already turned into Moeen Ali during this tour by becoming Lyon’s rabbit. This has always been a terribly arduous assignment from Ashes, made unique by the pandemic. Proper preparation against strong, competitive state sides is a theme that runs through England’s victories here in 2010-11 and 1970-71. You can’t work your way through a series in Australia. Covid prevented all state games and rain ruined what would have been a pretty meager exercise anyway. The batsmen had zero chance of adapting to the English winter or the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. It could be argued that it was the same for both sides, with Australia having nothing more than mid training for the first Test, but playing in home conditions and in fields where they have worked their professional lives. To compete in such conditions it takes a lot of courage and determination and that is where England has failed. Root and Malan excluded, and Stokes for a while on Saturday, the rest crumbled.

