Takeaway for college football bowl season

We’ve made it through the bowl season of the 2021 college football campaign, and we’re tracking all the games in the final weeks of the year. From breakout players to notable achievements and more, our reporters explain everything you need to know about all the bowling games of 2021.

Saturday 18 Dec

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB 31, BYU 28

Don’t mind the ongoing rain in Shreveport, Louisiana. This matchup was never going to be about the passing game anyway. Not when there were two of the most prolific running backs in college football: UAB’s DeWayne McBride, who came in 20th in the FBS over the weekend in rushing yards with 1,188, and BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, who tied for the fastest touchdowns in the FBS with 20. And those two backs didn’t disappoint. Allgeier was an absolute force, running for 192 yards and three touchdowns. But it was McBride who got the best of the fight, taking UAB to a 31-28 win with a career-high 28 carry that went for 183 yards and a touchdown. — Alex Scarborough

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

A week and a half ago, Fresno State star quarterback Jake Haener was still in the transfer portal. After head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb left for Washington, Haener felt he needed to explore his options. But not only did Haener change his mind and withdraw his name from the portal, he was able to come back and start against UTEP, completing 26 of 41 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 win. . However, be sure to give credit to the Bulldogs’ defense as well. After giving up 17 points in the first quarter and a half, they only gave up 7 the rest of the way. Safety Levelle Bailey, who was injured in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field, came back and had a key fumble to freeze the game with less than 4 minutes to go. — Scarborough

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Deion Sanders’ big week came to an abrupt end in the Celebration Bowl, when his Jackson State team was crushed by South Carolina State 31-10.

Sanders dominated the headlines earlier this week after toppling superstar recruit Travis Hunter on National Autograph Day, a first of its kind for an FCS program and part of the highest-ranked signing class in FCS history. But the 11-win Tigers ran into a brick wall in the defense of the state of South Carolina, which knocked out QB Shedeur Sanders twice — both in touchdowns — and ended up with three takeaways, while Jackson State was less than 200 yards from the offense. was held, including only 18 on the ground.

Bulldogs QB Corey Fields Jr. completed only 12 passes in the game, but four of them went for touchdowns.

The loss to Jackson State was the first loss of the season to an FCS team — the Tigers’ only loss fell 5 points short of FBS Louisiana-Monroe — and was Deion Sanders’ biggest loss in two seasons as coach. — David M. Hale

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky 59, App State 38

A year ago, Bailey Zappe played four games, part of FCS Houston Baptist’s abridged COVID-19 campaign. After Saturday’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, Zappe is now the FBS single-season record holder for both touchdown passes and passing yardage. It’s been quite a ride.

Zappe made the move to Western Kentucky last season — following HBU offense coordinator Zach Kittley to the Hilltoppers — and went on to become college football’s most prolific passer. He threw four touchdowns in the first half against Appalachian State, equaling Joe Burrow’s record of 60 passing touchdowns in one season, and added two more to reach the goal in the second half. While Zappe took apart the Mountaineers’ secondary (they only allowed 12 passing TDs all year), the Hilltoppers’ ground game also had its best game of the season, with Noah Whittington and Kye Robichaux both finding the end zone in the 59th. – 38 win.

Zappe hopes to become a mid-round NFL pick — and a potential buy for a team — but his only season playing FBS football will live on in the record books. Meanwhile, Kittley heads to Texas Tech as the new OC, and Saturday’s fireworks display is sure to give Red Raiders fans something to get excited about in 2022. — Hale

Friday December 17

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo Rockets 24

Toledo was 0-4 in one-goal games in the regular season, so it made sense that the Rockets would end the season with another tight defeat. Middle Tennessee came 17-0 in the fourth quarter and took an insurmountable lead, eventually 31-24. MTSU freshman quarterback Nick Vattiato had a wonderful outing, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard bomb to Jarrin Pierce. But the biggest difference was the third downs: The Blue Raiders went 7-for-16 on the third downs, while Toledo was only 1-for-12 until he converted three on his last ride. The Rockets made many explosive moves, but MTSU was able to keep their distance, grab the ball 85 times and take advantage of an increasingly tired Toledo defense late. — Bill Connelly

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was set up for success in this game, with the Northern Illinois defense ranking 118th in FBS in points allowed. The second quarterback did not disappoint, throwing 315 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-41 win that was the final game for the Huskies.

Northern Illinois running back Jay Ducker, who came on strong for the Huskies in October, was their star with 146 yards rushing on 24 carries. Despite the narrow loss, it was a great season for NIU, which finished the 2020 season 0-6.

The Cure Bowl was the Chanticleers’ second in as many years, but this time they were able to secure their first bowl win in school history. –Harry Lyles Jr.