RMU celebrates after university restores ice hockey programs





Robert Morris University will restore its NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs, but not until the 2023-24 season. The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation worked with the school to save the program, and Friday night there was a celebration for reaching their donation goal. This is ecstasy. This is something we’ve been working on for the past four months, and it succeeded today, said Jim Vitale of the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation. It’s a proud day. It’s crazy to think where we started, but when you think back to all the work a lot of people have put in to get here, it’s pretty amazing, said Logan Bittle, co-founder of Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation. It was incredible. It’s a humbling feeling, Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle said. Friday night there was a sense of gratitude from the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation and Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle. The former U.S. Olympian and Robert Morris alum joined supporters at All-Star Sports Bar and Grill in Robinson Township to celebrate a huge victory for the college. This was all hands on deck in every aspect of that sentence. From a $20 donation to massive donations, we couldn’t have gotten there without the hockey community and especially just the city of Pittsburgh, McLaughlin-Bittle said. As of today, RMU says they are expected to receive more than $2.8 million in financial aid. I don’t think there are words to really describe what it means for all these people who have given their time, their money and their support to us to get these teams back, Logan Bittle said. It’s just so nice to know that this was all for something, and we accomplished something, said McLaughlin-Bittle. The foundation says they will continue to work with Robert Morris. They say the goal is to make sure both hockey teams are sustainable and to continue promoting the sport.

