2nd astest: England collapses again as Australia tightens up | Cricket News

But it all came crashing down after the dinner break, with both players being removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, leading to a slump with England collapsing from 150 for two to 236.

To make matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing.

Hostile pace of Mitchell Starc and Nathan LyonThe dangerous spin did damage to England, supplemented by Cameron Green, who brought in Root for the second consecutive time.

Starc claimed 4-37 and Lyon 3-58.

England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane and if they fall 2-0 in Adelaide the Ashes are all but gone and must win all three remaining Tests. Australia threw replay girls at the start of the second session and Root looked increasingly awkward against Green, who was starting to get some movement with the pink ball.

After passing 1,600 test runs in a calendar year – only the fourth player in history to do so – he jabbed a Green delivery and gave Smith an edge over Smith, still leaving him looking for an elusive very first century in Australia .

Malan soon followed, hitting a lightning bolt from Starc that took a dent, again in the safe hands of Smith. Malan has now scored nine Test 50s but converted only one in a century.

“We let it wander a bit through the first session,” Starc said, praising Green.

“He’s a serious talent for a young boy, he’s a great addition to our bowling attack, he was extremely good in that session after the break.”

Ollie Pope survived a bat-pad assessment but only lasted two more balls, descending the wicket to Lyon and shoving to Marnus Labuschagne with a short leg on five.

Jos Buttler fell without scoring for Starc and England trudged onto the tea at 197 for six.

It wasn’t long before Australia cleaned up the rest with Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson also being undone by Lyon, and when Ben Stokes was thrown for 34 by Green it was almost over.

England had resumed at 17 for two after losing openers Rory Burns (four) and Haseeb Hameed (six) to a fiery 40-minute spell of Starc, Neser and Jhye Richardson under lights on Friday night.

Root strode out on five, next to Malan on one.

They had perfect early hitting conditions on a flat field and Root settled in quickly and hit a well timed drive for four to boost his confidence.

Starc got 11 of his first over and the pair quickly brought up their 50 partnership.

Malan completed his 50 with a single off Neser, while Root Richardson hit the limit, reaching his 52nd half century.

