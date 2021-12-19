Baylor Romney Starts Instead Of Jaren Hall For BYU Football In Independence Bowl





Coach Kalani Sitake does not believe the injury will have a major impact on Halls’ off-season training plans. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) relieves pressure from Arizona State Sun Devils defense Michael Matus (91) in football action between the Brigham Young Cougars and Arizona State Sun Devils on LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Shreveport, LA. Jaren Hall, the rest of his teammates came out of the tunnel as it rained on the Independence Stadium field. He warmed up wearing his full uniform, just as he had done for the other 10 games he started in 2021. But this time it was different. On the final night of the season, one of the Cougars’ main offensive threats had to sit out the Independence Bowl against the University of Alabama at Birmingham due to an injury to his right leg. Sophomore quarterback Baylor Romney started instead of Hall in Saturdays 31-28 loss to UAB. It had been his game move since Nov. 6 against Idaho State, a game in which he made just 12 passes after Hall and the Cougars already had the game in their hands. Romney threw 15 of 23 for 195 yards against the Blazers. Hall, also a sophomore, reportedly sustained the injury during the regular season win over USC. After the post-game press conference in Los Angeles, he noticeably limped off the podium. After the game in Shreveport, Hall again wore the shoe on his right foot. But when asked about the prospects of Halls’ injury, coach Kalani Sitake wasn’t worried. He said his star quarterback will not need surgery to repair the injury. [We] didn’t have enough time for him to recover, Sitake said. And looking at it, we felt like Baylor has had some great moments in practice and some great preparation. So we felt that was the best bet for us to move forward. Sitake said Hall was practicing with the team here and there, but in the end he decided a healthy Romney was better than a broken Hall. BYU’s season was defined in part by injuries to key players. Hall struggled with a rib injury earlier in the season that sidelined him for two games. BYUtv first reported the news that Romney would be starting before the game. A spokesperson for the team said Hall was available to play. However, that situation would probably only be used in an emergency situation. Romney had played in four games this season prior to his Saturday start.

