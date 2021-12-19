



Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang had some interesting, albeit sobering, thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic in light of new restrictions announced by the NHL on Saturday as the virus devastates the league — as well as other sports, and, well, the world. While many predict or are concerned that the NHL will halt the season, at least temporarily, Letang isn’t so sure it will lessen the spread. “I don’t know,” Letang said after practice Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex before the Penguins flew to New Jersey for a game Sunday against the Devils. “If we close now… this thing isn’t going anywhere. It becomes part of our lives. “I don’t know what the right decision is to make. … I’m just saying it’s hard to know what to think when you clearly know it’s going to be around for a very long time.” Letang, the representative of the Penguins’ NHL Players Association, noted that the new restrictions are a throwback to what was in effect last season: daily testing, masking everywhere, holding virtual or very well spaced meetings, banning players from doing so. of non-hockey activities outside the hotel on the road. Most recently, the Penguins were tested every three days. Letang is one of several Penguins players who had symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this season. Among the others were team captain Sidney Crosby and coach Mike Sullivan. The Penguins have escaped the most recent breakout in the league so far. The NHL and NHLPA said in joint statements on Saturday that the additional restrictions are in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of the virus and the increase in positive tests. Apparently, more NHL players and coaches are being added to the COVID-19 protocol by the hour and games have been postponed. Letang said the conversation between the players is about “health and safety as the most important things.” Sullivan added that “we will follow the lead (of the competition)” in trying to tackle the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/pittsburgh-penguins-kris-letang-blunt-on-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos