



Nagpur: Former skipper of the Indian hockey team, Sandeep Singh, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the men’s and women’s national hockey teams. The Secretary of State for Sports in Haryana spoke about the efforts of Hockey Indias (HI) to ensure there is no talent vacuum before the 2024 Olympics.

While Singh spoke about the positive initiatives in hockey, former world number 6 in badminton, Jwala Gutta, said there is still a great vacuum of talent in badminton. The former Indian top players spoke on Saturday before the Khasdar Krida Mohatsav (KKM) at the Suresh Bhat Auditorium. Together with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, they launched Season 4 of Vidarbhas’ biggest sporting spectacle.

The former Indian drag flicker was delighted with the performance of the bronze medalist men’s team from the Tokyo Olympics, which also qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy. We are continuously making progress. With 2.5 years to go before the Paris Olympics, we’ll have to see which player can serve the country until then and beyond. We need to identify seniors who can serve the nation while also choosing potential juniors. HI is working well on this, he said.

The achievements of Indian badminton doubles have failed to show what kind of growth hockey has. No Indian doubles pair reached the quarter-finals in the current world championship. As the government has been pumping money in since the Commonwealth of 2010, we should have had more players and a solid team by now. Sindhu and Saina may retire in the next 4-5 years and we still have no support. There is definitely a vacuum in badminton in terms of talent available and nobody is talking about it, Gutta said.

The 14-time national champion added: We need to scout and support talented players at the grassroots level. We can’t do it through private academies. This is only possible with input from the government.

Noting the influx of players from South India, where all the major academies such as the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy are located, she said: It has become a game for Telugu peoples. In my time there were players from all parts of the country. There shouldn’t be a monopoly and there should be more accountability, which there isn’t.

Before raising concerns about the state of Indian badminton, Singh talked about how small things can help a player stay mentally strong. To improve yourself every day, you have to fight with yourself and stay positive. You need to consider where you were, where you are and where you want to go, and act accordingly to improve on all three stages. If someone’s life inspires a player, then the player must bring it to action to experience a sea change, Singh said.

A unique event, KKM is held over 15 days, has 36 sports disciplines and is played in about 41 locations. In total, 1,064 teams, approximately 3,765 officials and more than 42,000 participants will participate in the fourth edition.

During the closing ceremony of this unique sports festival on January 16, no fewer than 560 trophies, 7,830 medals and a prize pool of Rs 1,03.75,000 will be distributed among the podium places.

The fourth edition includes football, kho-kho, tennis, basketball, carrom, athletics, swimming, volleyball, badminton, hockey, chess, kabaddi, table tennis, cycling, girls boxing cricket, wrestling, bodybuilding, matimand divyang games, archery, taekwondo , boxing, rifle shooting, fencing, malkhamb, gymnastics, bench press powerlifting, O-Womaniya, yog kriya, judo, softball, sepak takraw, youth racing, handball, golf, tug of war and marathon.

