American cricket breaks new ground with Ireland series

Miami (AFP) Cricket in the United States will break new ground next week as Ireland embarks on a historic five-match tour, as moves continue to establish the game in North America.

The two Twenty20 and three one-day, 50-over international matches (ODIs) taking place on Wednesday in Lauderhill, Florida, will mark the first time the US national team will face a Test-playing country domestically.

That in itself will be a significant moment for American cricket, which has not taken root in the United States despite being first played in North America in the 18th century.

But with firm plans in the works to establish a T20 Professional League within the next two years, which could in turn increase the chances of cricket making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles at the 2028 Games, the timing of the visit may of Ireland are no better.

In addition, this is the first home series since the confirmation that the US will host the 2024 T20 World Cup together with the West Indies.

The US currently ranks 18th in the world for ODIs, according to the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body, and although Ireland is currently 12th – for T20 the rankings are 30 and 13 respectively – there is a strong conviction that the Americans can disrupt the form book.

‘Send a message’

“This is the greatest home series we’ve had,” United States captain Monank Patel told AFP.

“This means a lot to the team and it acts as the starting point for the global qualifiers for the big tournaments to come,” added the Gujarat-born wicketkeeper.

“Playing well against Ireland will send a big message to the other associated teams we compete with.”

The USA’s optimism is also based on the emergence of a promising crop of youth players, including highly regarded wicketkeeper Rahul Jariwala (17) and 19-year-old left-arm spinner Vatsal Vaghela, both of whom have been called up for the first time. time.

Both are from Northern California and recently impressed in a 50-over National Championships.

“The improvement and skill level are constantly increasing,” added Patel of New Jersey, who has been part of the squad for the past four years and is also coaching and playing the next generation.

“The young people get the chance to show their talent.”

Led by San Francisco 49ers executive CEO Paraag Marathe, USA Cricket has been reformed and refocused, looking not only for strong community ties, but also to push the national team further into the conversation.

USA Cricket claims that there are more than 200,000 grassroots players, mostly of South Asian descent.

National success would help boost interest in the sport and although qualifying for the most recent Twenty20 World Cup ended in failure, with another opportunity up for grabs in 2022, joining the party in Australia is a realistic ambition.

While no one is suggesting that young American athletes will shun traditional sports such as baseball or basketball any time soon, the opportunity to breed cricket remains.

“It will take time, we’re not kidding ourselves and that half of Americans will fall in love with cricket overnight,” said Indianapolis-based Englishman Thomas Dunmore, VP of Marketing at Major League Cricket.

“But with the size of this country and the build of a good population already, they can be evangelists for the game and introduce a new audience to the sport. We can build it from there.”

Ireland, which will leave the United States for the West Indies where they will play four games, including a T20 international starting January 8, has arrived in Florida with a revamped squad after some Covid-19 infections in some players and staff disrupted plans in the build-up to their departure.

The US roster, which has a number of US-born players interspersed with those of Indian and Caribbean descent among others, is also wary of the onset of new infections following the rise of the Omicron variant, although AFP the tour will not be compromised and will be completed without any problems.

