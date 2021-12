Shaming Kenneth Walker III for opt-out is lame

A majority of Michigan State football fans are happy that Kenneth Walker III has opted out of the Peach Bowl, but some are disappointed. And that’s bland. From the moment he turned to Mel Tucker and Michigan State football, Kenneth Walker III was all about the team. He ate, slept and breathed Michigan State and was grateful to the school and the coaching staff for “taking a chance” on him. Walker received praise from teammates and offseason coaches and everyone who saw him in practice praised him as a “special” player. He was too modest to talk about himself among all those compliments from his colleagues. He just wanted to talk about the team. It was like pulling teeth in search of a quote where he talked about himself or his own goals (winning the Heisman Trophy being one) and that just showed what kind of player and person he was. He was the ultimate team-first superstar. They don’t come up often. So after giving his all all season and helping Michigan State go from a team with two wins to a team with ten wins for New Years, Walker finally decided to make a decision that was best for him: he decided to back off. to report. of the Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL draw. It was a smart decision because we’ve seen players lose millions of dollars in NFL contracts due to serious injuries sustained in bowl games that weren’t in the playoffs. These opt-outs are more of an insurance policy so that these guys can stay healthy and train for the NFL draft instead of suffering a bizarre injury that could cost them a lot of money or even a career in the league. In short, opting out of a bowl game that isn’t part of the playoff is a wise decision for top NFL draft prospects, and Walker decided to make the tough, but right choice. He decided to finally, and in the best possible way, think of himself for the first time in his Spartan career. Still, there are some old-fashioned (to put it nicely) fans who believe he is overly selfish and “don’t care about the team and only about himself.” Yes, unfortunately those people exist. And it’s a shame, because while they don’t speak for about 95 percent of the fans, their expressed displeasure is visible to everyone, including Walker himself. But that’s not who represents us. They are the minority. They are the outcasts. They don’t speak for Spartan fans. Some would even argue that they are not real fans if they don’t realize that what Walker has done for the state of Michigan is beyond description. He is a Spartan legend. Walker has opted out of the Peach Bowl and it is sad that we will never see him play for the Spartans again and it makes the Pitt game a little less exciting but his decision was not disappointing in any way. Bashing him for making a smart business decision is nonsense. I’m sorry he can’t risk his career and possibly millions of dollars to entertain you one more time, but you will live. I promise.

