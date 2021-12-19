Sports
College Hockey: December 18, 2021 notebook at the Service Academies
With football season nearing its end for the service academies (good luck to the Army and Air Force in their respective bowling games), it’s time to switch to what I’m truly passionate about, hockey.
For new readers, the world of college hockey can be vastly different from other collegiate sports. At the top, you have NCAA D1 and D3 programs, similar to other college sports. Then you have schools participating in the ACHA (with D1, D2, and D3 levels) or newly formed CHF. Unlike most other college sports, schools with NCAA programs can also have ACHA hockey teams (which is the case for both the Army and Air Force) or schools can have multiple ACHA teams (such as the Navy).
Among the five federal service academies, there are 10 hockey teams: Army (NCAA D1 and ACHA D2), Air Force (NCAA D1 and ACHA D3), Navy (ACHA D1 and CHF D3), Coast Guard (ACHA D3), and Merchant Navy (ACHA D3). Air Force and Navy also have women’s hockey teams that also compete in the ACHA, Womens ACHA D1 and D2 respectively. Army and Air Force NCAA teams both compete in the Atlantic Hockey Conference, while the various ACHA teams compete in different leagues within their respective divisions.
With that intro out of the way, let’s dive into a recap of the 2021 hockey action.
Rivalry army and navy renews on ice
Since the rivalry between the army and navy came to a head in 2013, attention and awareness have grown year after year. This year, the rivalry debuted on the ice as part of the Army-Navy Weekly festivities, with the Navy’s ACHA D1 team taking on the Army’s ACHA D2 team at the American Dream Mall last Friday night.
The Navy fired all cylinders and took a 6-1 lead in the first period. Although the Army fought back hard, beating the Navy 2-1 in the remaining two periods, it was not enough to overcome the opening charge. The Midshipmen skated away with a 7-3 win, a nuisance attempt by the Army to upset the Navy’s top squad for the second time in the series’ history.
The match was the last game in 2021 for both teams, who will return to their respective league action in 2022.
NCAA Action
air force the first half of their season concluded earlier this month with a win and shootout win over Atlantic Hockey foe, Canisius. The Falcons currently sit penultimate in the Atlantic Hockey standings as they head into the new year. Air Forces will resume play on New Years Day with a 2-game road trip against AIC.
Army also ended 2021 on a winning note, which devastated RIT last weekend and provided a much-needed bright spot for Army fans after the football loss to Navy. The Black Knights will take third in the conference standings in 2022 and resume their campaign against RPI on January 2.
ACHA (and CHF) Men’s Roundup
Lots of ground to cover here
Navys D1 squad closed 2021 with another rivalry win over Army D2, 7-3. The win brought the Mids to .500 as they now hold an 8-8-2 record heading into 2022. Navy D1 resume play in January against Temple.
Navys D3 team, which recently moved from ACHA D2 to play in the CHF, has had one win against 6 losses so far. The Mids will look to set the ship right in 2022 against Liberty on January 14.
The Army ACHA D2 side had broken their 7-game win streak against Navy, taking a respectable 8-2-1 record in the new year. The Black Knights will play again in early January at the Service Leaders of Tomorrow tournament in Bridgeport, CT.
Despite a few losses in the opening series to New Mexico, Air Forces ACHA D3 team has dominated the ACHA D3 competition, rolling in 2022 with a 12-4 record and #13 ranking across all ACHA D3 teams. The Falcons will try to avenge their season-opening losses on the road against New Mexico in January.
Coast Guards ACHA D3 team has had a fairly light streak of games in 2021; however, the bears sailed to a 4-1 record to close out the year. Coast Guard will also play 2022 in the Service Leaders of Tomorrow tournament.
Just like their Navy D3 brethren, the Merchant Marines ACHA D3 team struggled in 2021. The Mariners are 0-6 and hopefully 2022 will bring them more luck.
ACHA Ladies summary
Unlike their men’s team, the Air Forces Womens ACHA D1 team has struggled. Despite an impressive 15-0 win over Colorado State, the Falcons dropped their other five games with significant margins. Air Force has two games scheduled for January against Utah in 2022.
Navys Women ACHA D2 Team has been a force to be reckoned with, posting an 11-1 start to their season, giving them a No. 2 ranking in the Womens D2 Southeast region. Navy resumes their schedule in January with a home series against West Virginia.
