Historic! Guyana’s first Sports Academy kicks off – News Room Guyana





Secretary of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, and Director of Sports of the National Sports Commission, Steve Ninvalle, attended the National Racquet Center and Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Saturday (Dec. 18) to watch the kick-off. of the very first National Sports Academy. The Academy will initially focus on the 12 core sports: cricket, football, athletics, basketball, table tennis, swimming, hockey, squash, rugby, volleyball, tennis and badminton. Squash players started their training at the National Racquet Center on Woolford Avenue, led by national coach Carl Ince. Guyana Squash Association (GSA) president Owen Verwey called it a momentous event. Were very proud and happy to be the very first (Association) to kick off the Sports Academy. Before Squash, they were a relatively small fraternity, but were committed. So we focused on delivering what should do for sport and for the young in particular, Verwey said. Secretary of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. greet a squash player. Secretary Ramson Jr. noted that facilities were an important factor in identifying core sports and pointed to the National Racquet Center squash courts, which are said to be the only public squash court in the English-speaking Caribbean. The facility was commissioned in 2013, but Secretary Ramson noted that it was underutilized. However, under his ministry leadership, the National Racquet Center squash courts are now available free of charge to the GSA and its members specifically for the implementation of the Sports Academy. Meanwhile, at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) President Levi Nedd stated that in over 40 years of being involved in the sport, he has never been part of such a program. The National Sports Commission (NSC) will oversee the National Sports Academy as the Director of Sports, after highlighting the historic occasion, said the 12 core sports will be the beneficiaries of the government’s long-term investment in sports. Ninvalle encouraged the athletes to pay full attention and remain committed to the training program during the Academy. During a public presentation of the National Sports Academy at the inaugural Guyana Sports Conference at the National Cultural Center in October, Secretary Ramson pointed out that the pre-school level will target players ages 12-17. Secretary of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. At the tournament level, the Government of Guyana, through the NSC, will set aside at least $12 million annually for core sports governing bodies to support the organization of tournaments. Above-average performers, who excel in tournaments or those who show excessive improvement, are selected for elite training. Elite training lasts an average of four to eight weeks and select individuals will devote themselves full time to the training. To achieve this, the minister has announced that he will provide a stipend. Minister Ramson said the Sports Academy was a specific manifesto promise and reflects President Irfaan Ali’s ‘bottom-up’ approach to national development. The remaining core sports will continue to roll out in the coming weeks as they complete their preparatory arrangements and training.

