Patriots at Colts Score: Live Updates, Results, Game Stats, Highlights, TV, Streaming for Saturday’s NFL Game



The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts have half the football in the books. So far, Carson Wentz and his team have been able to hold onto this AFC firmly. Indy was able to get to the board first via an eight-play touchdown drive that covered 78 yards exclusively on the ground. From then on, the Colts only extended their lead as they scored 17 unanswered runs in the first half, including a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown. The Patriots had a chance to take the lead just before half time, but Mac Jones was knocked out on the 6-yard line by Darius Leonard. The last time the Patriots were knocked out in the first half was in 2016 against the Bills – an NFL record 99 games ago. Will Indy be able to hold onto the Patriots’ winning streak or will New England rally in the second half and take the win? We’re going to find out. As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Saturday’s head-to-head showdown. Below you’ll find instant analysis from our experts and real-time highlights of all the greatest plays. How to watch? Date:Saturday December 18 |Time:8:15 PM ET

Venue:Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV:NFL Network|Current:fubo TV (try for free)

To follow:CBS Sports App

Opportunities:Foals -2.5, O/U 45.5

