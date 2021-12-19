Australia vs England, second test, day 4 live updates, stream, scores, day 4, blog, how to watch, videos, updates, Joe Root, Marcus Harris, Adelaide

Australia are in control of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval en route to day four, with England needing a minor miracle after being outplayed in every aspect of the game.

Australia resume on day four at 1-45 with Marcus Harris (21*) and Michael Neser (2*) at the top and leading by 282.

However, a new Covid drama has engulfed the Ashes with a journalist interviewing England player Dawid Malan testing positive.

The Australians Peter Lalor reported a BBC employee who has not been identified as tested positive, causing chaos for the media.

Sources said that since the journalist was wearing a mask, there is no problem with Malan.

The ABC has been told to stay at the hotel while other media outlets postpone their entry to the Adelaide Oval.

Commentators from other networks have been told to stay at their hotel until the situation becomes clear.

Following the news, the Adelaide Over press center has taken a strict stand against the wearing of masks, which must be on at all times, except when eating.

Press members are also asked to sanitize hands every time they enter the center, while among print and digital journalists, there are many more empty desks than days one to three.

VAUGHAN ALLOWS AUSSIES A CLASS ABOVE POMS

Former Ashes skipper Michael Vaughan believes England are only a league below the Australians and are being outplayed by a superior team.

The honest facts are that Australia is a better cricket team in all facets of Test cricket. No point in making excuses, the Aussies are just a lot better, Vaughan tweeted.

Australia resisted the chance to go for the jugular vein and force the follow-on on day three after knocking out England for 236 in their first innings.

Once again skipper Joe Root (62) and Dawid Malan (80) were the only players to offer any sort of resistance with the bat, while Ben Stokes went down swinging in front (34) after feeling he was running out of partners.

Mitchell Starc was the hero for Australia 4-37, becoming the first man to score 50 wickets in pink ball day-night Test cricket.

However, Nathan Lyon was arguably the Australian bowlers’ pick of the bunch with 3-58 from 28 overs and he will play a huge part on days four and five as Australia strives for victory.

Cameron Green made up for his lack of runs again with some inspired bowling and finished 2-24, including Root’s crucial wicket.

But before Australia can beat England, they will try to build an unassailable lead on day four before potentially reporting somewhere around the start of the third and final session.

They’ll have to do without David Warner, who fled after a horror mix with Harris that saw both players at the same end.

With nine wickets in hand, however, Australia are in the box-seat to lead 2-0 in the best of five series, meaning they only need one more win to keep the Ashes with a series win.

ROOT RUES BOWLING BRIGADE FAILURE

As England struggled to try and take some wickets before the end of day three, skipper Joe Root was noticeably furious with several members of his bowling brigade, with cameras sniffing him as he passionately implored them to bowl fuller deliveries.

According to former Australian batsman Mark Waugh, the frustrations of the roots surfacing were an ominous warning to the visitors.

I think the only thing is it could unravel the rest of this tour really badly for England. Joe Root – I saw frustrations tonight, he said on Fox Cricket.

He thinks: how many more things could go wrong? My bowlers don’t bowl as long as I want them to bowl.

Even with Anderson and Broad, I don’t think he’s happy with the lengths they’re bowling. They have to stay together, they have to stay together, otherwise they will be beaten by four or five zeros.

Former England bowler Isa Guha noted that Roots’ complaints would reflect exactly what was written in the comment box.

It’s like history is repeating itself – it was exactly the same situation four years ago and they have learned nothing from it.

Waugh said any analysis or tactical directions given to the bowlers in the Test had to be rejected in favor of playing the Test on its merits.

Throw away all computers, seriously, let’s play what’s in front of us, let’s do that, he said.

Forget the computers, throw them in the trash, let’s see what’s ahead and go with our gut.

SMITH TO OLD TRICKS

There really is only one Steve Smith.

The stand-in Aussie skipper and true tragic cricket has become known for his hotel room shadow batting and his wife Dani Willis has generously shared another moment with the world.

Smith was filmed getting acquainted with a new bat at 12:55pm with most of Australia asleep, with the skipper clearly still buzzing from a dominant Day 3 leaving his side in a dream position heading into Day 4.

Smith has also previously revealed himself as a Seinfeld fan, and eagle-eyed observers noted that he’d enjoyed an episode of the iconic American sitcom at the end of the day.

TEAMS

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

