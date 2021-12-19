High school soccer playoff scores for Apopka vs. Venice

There are still two class 8A high school soccer teams standing in the state of Florida: Apopka and Venice.

Saturday, around 4 p.m., there is one.

The Herald-Tribune has two writers Dennis Maffezzoli and Doug Fernandes and a couple of photographers Mike Lang and Thomas Bender in Fort Lauderdale to give you enough coverage of the championship game.

FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

Venice wasted little time breaking the top. After the Blue Darters went three-and-out to start the game, Venice got the Apopka punt and started on his own 26. John Peacocks team moved into the 40, where second and sixth quarterback Ryan Browne connected with wide receiver Omari Hayes on a short pass and the senior did the rest, outpacing the Apopka defense for a 60-yard score and 7-0 Venice lead with Kirill Kotov’s PAT.

An error by Jayshon Platt led to an Apopka TD and a draw. The senior scored a punt within his own 5. He was hit and then fumbled, the ball was recovered by the Blue Darters on the Venice 5. Trailing 2 out of 2, Nathan Jenkins skipped the ball, and it was 7- 7 with six minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

Venice took a 14-7 lead on second possession. It used its running game to pick up little bits of yardage and drove to the Apopka 22. On the third and sixth Browne rolled to the right and found Keyon Sears all alone in the back of the Blue Darter end zone in front of the TD and lead 14-7 with 3 :30 to go in the first.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: VENETI 14, APOPKA 7

SUMMARY SECOND QUARTER

After scoring 21 runs in the first quarter, the defense took over in the second. Apopka had little success moving the ball across the ground via his single wing, while Venice struggled to run against the swift Blue Darter defence.

But with just over two minutes left in the quarter, Venice scored on a controversial call. On the third and 9 of his own 10, Apopka quarterback Andrew McClain had deflected a screen pass and caught by Venices Damon Wilson in the Blue Darter end zone. However, the ball was immediately stripped by an Apopka defender for an apparent fumble. But the official closest to the game signaled TD. The score and PAT gave Venice a 21-7 lead.

Another fumble by Platt on an Apopka punt gave the Blue Darters the ball on the Venice 29 with less than five seconds left. But instead of attempting a 46-yard field goal, Apopka ran the ball for a 3-yard win to end the first half.

HALF-TIME: VENETI 21, APOPKA 7.

SUMMARY THIRD QUARTER

Another blown cover by the secondary Blue Darter led to Browne’s third touchdown pass and second to Sears. After converting a fourth and six out of 50, Venice took a 28-7 lead in the opening heat of the third quarter when Browne saw Sears well behind the Apopkas secondary. His pass was on target for the 47-yard touchdown and three TD Venice bulge.

An interception by Myles Weston of a pass from McClain ended Apopkas’ first drive of the second half. Venices solid offensive line then continued on its mission to wear down Apopka’s defenses with a regular diet of running games. But a third down pass from Browne was intercepted by Apopka within his own 5, thwarting Venice’s attempt to go 35-7.

A one wing offense is not the best way to overcome a three TD deficit. Apopka was unable to pick up yards in large chunks and the Blue Darters failed to score in the quarter.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: VENETI 28, APOPKA 7.