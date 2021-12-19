Sports
ISL: Chennaiyin FC to third in the standings with 2-1 win over Odisha FC
Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in the ISL on Saturday.© ISL
Former champions Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday. Germanpreet Singh opened the scoring with his first-ever goal in the ISL. Mirlan Murzaev made it 2-0 in the second half with a brilliant attack from distance as the Boidar Bandovi-coached side moved into third place in the points tally, tied with second-placed Jamshedpur FC and fourth from league-leader Mumbai City. FC. Odisha succumbed to their second consecutive loss, dropping a sport to fifth place with nine points from six games. Chennaiyin has 11 points from six matches. Javi Hernandez scored a beautiful goal, but in the end it wasn’t enough.
Both teams tried to cancel each other out in the early exchanges and it was a tentative affair before Chennaiyin sniffed out an unlikely source.
Germanpreet scored a goal after six years when he netted a rebound after Odisha keeper Kamaljit Singh blocked a cross from the right that fell to Germanpreet.
It was the 25-year-old’s first goal since 2015, when he scored for Dempo against Royal Wahingdoh.
Despite trailing 1-0, Odisha continued to give Chennaiyin a hard time but failed to find the back of the net, which also caused him to step up a gear.
From the beginning of the second period it was from start to finish. Lallianzuala Chhangte had a golden opportunity to double Chennaiyin’s lead when he was one-on-one with Kamaljit, narrowing the corner and smothering Chhangte’s effort.
Five minutes later, Aridai Suarez fired off a ferocious long ranger who fired at the post and went out for a goal kick. Aridai came close again but his effort flew over the bar.
promoted
On the other hand, Chennaiyin doubled their advantage, thanks to a solo effort by Murzaev. The 31-year-old Kyrgyz footballer was unmarked and made the most of it with a long shot that fired past a diving Kamaljit and plopped into the back of the net.
It could have gone 3-0 for Chennaiyin after Vladimir Koman was hacked in the penalty area, but Lukasz Gikiewicz saw his effort saved by Kamaljit. Javi Hernandez scored a blast in added time, but it was too little, too late and Chennaiyin took the all-important three points.
