Ashes cricket 2021: Rory Burns sad comment after last accident, Australia vs England score

Rory Burns can handle criticism from all sides, and the cricketers’ sad comment to a young fan summed up his thoughts perfectly.

On Saturday afternoon, a handful of spectators crowded around the Adelaide Oval nets to watch England’s cricketers prepare for day three of the Pink-ball Test.

Fox Sports News reporter Josh Bristow recounted when a young lad watching from the sidewalk asked innocent lead-off hitter Rory Burns, “Do you like cricket?”

Burns replied, “Sometimes partner.”

Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now for 14 days for free.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the 31-year-old – he became a national laughingstock when Australian speedy Mitchell Starc threw him around his legs for the Ashes’ first delivery.

A ball in the series, Burns had cemented his place in cricket folklore – his Gabba gaffe will be talked about in pubs and dressing rooms for decades to come.

Opening partner Haseeb Hameed faced the first pitch of the second innings, presumably because Burns was still scarred by what had happened two days earlier – it was only the third time in his testing career that he did not strike for the opening delivery of an innings .

The trick backfired, with Australian captain Pat Cummins sacking him for 13 as England suffered a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

Burns was faced with a considerably more challenging task on Friday night – tackling the Australian pace attack under the artificial light of Adelaide Oval with the pink Kookaburra.

On this occasion, Starc took three deliveries to get a hold of Burns and beat the southpaw with a ball that was smothered off the deck – stand-in skipper Steve Smith made no mistakes on the second slip.

“These English openers are a sad sight,” wrote cricket commentator David Lloyd in the Daily mail. “They’re a walking wicket I’m afraid.”

Burns has averaged 5.66 against Australia this series – last week he broke the record for most Test Ducks by an English opener in a calendar year with six. To make matters worse, his fielding was woeful during the first two Ashes Tests.

Former England captain Michael Atherton suggested Burns’ technique was exposed by Starc, who has now removed the southpaw twice in 15 deliveries this summer.

“The problem for Rory is that he has a lot of moving parts in his game,” he said.

“There is a technique and it is a technique that has brought him great success, but there are a lot of moving parts and especially for a bowler like Starc who pushes him really full and straight, all those moving parts have to be in sync.

“When Starc is bowling at 90mph, it gets harder.

“It’s not a good start, he’s got a second innings and he’s going to have to be extremely tough mentally … he’s under pressure, there’s no doubt about it.”

Former England opener Nick Knight, who played 13 Ashes Tests on Australian soil, also believed Burns’ place on the side was in jeopardy.

“He has a lot of work to do and he will feel pressured,” he said Sky Sports News.

“I don’t know if he’s listening to the news and social media, but I’m sure there will be some pressure in place. He’s the type of character who can absorb all that and move on.

“I’ve been in this position a number of times myself, and I don’t want selectors going back to the late 90s or early 2000s where if you had some bad scores or some bad games they would try. someone else. That will be a bit of a revolving door.”

Burns gets another chance to prove his worth on Sunday night, but calls for the Surrey star’s delisting are growing louder.

Former England captain Alastair Cook suggested Burns should consider tinkering with his technique, but warned it could disrupt his concentration.

“He really needs to think about how he makes that bat play right,” he said BT Sport.

“The perfect angle from Mitchell Starc, to hit that ball perfectly as it comes away and hits his bat, your timing has to be absolutely perfect.

“If it’s not perfect, your bat’s face will be a little closed when you want to hit it. He now has to decide what to do because Mitchell Starc – for the next five exhibition games – if he stays fit it will be almost the perfect combination against him.

“The problem is you tinker with your technique in the middle of a huge sequence, then you play a game, maybe thinking about technique isn’t what you want to do. All you want to do is capture or watch the ball come down. You have to keep your mind as clear as possible.”

Australia is 1/45 on stumps on day three and leads England by 282 runs. The second astest will resume on Sunday at 2:30 PM local time (3:00 PM AEDT).