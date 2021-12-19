South Oak Cliff Football Team Wins First State Title – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





There was thunderous applause on Saturday as South Oak Cliff made history by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a Texas State Football Championship since 1958. The AT&T Stadium in Arlington was packed as South Oak defeated Cliff Liberty 23-14 to claim the UIL Class 5A Division II state title. South Oak Cliff High School, the Mecca. We brought it back. We took it home. I told you we were going to do it, said SOC director Willie Johnson. Great kids. High academics. High GPA. Intellectual. Inner city school and we beat everyone. Many of the supporters Saturday were alumni of South Oak Cliff High School, including Chauncy Rabb who graduated in 2019. From a team that went through poverty, we lost our school to get another school and we came here anyway,” Rabb said. “So that’s a big achievement. It’s just exciting to finally see kids channeling their energy into something positive. Bismillah Muhammad of Dallas told his family that the game was personal. Mohammed’s three cousins ​​play in the team. My father, their grandfather, played for the Booker T. Washington team that won in 1958, Mohammed said. So they try to do the same here. So it’s about inheritance. Were super proud of them. There was thunderous applause on Saturday as South Oak Cliff made history by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a Texas State Football Championship since 1958. When the team returned to school on Saturday afternoon, friends, family and neighbors were there to greet them. Carol Chandler stopped to take a photo with players as they walked by, taking a moment to enjoy being in the presence of the local community celebrities. These guys, this school, this community has made us all proud,” Chandler said. She and her husband sold and gave away championship t-shirts. Tim White was one of many community members who were just there to celebrate. I grew up in this neighborhood. I’ve been here for years. My daughter went to school here. My whole family went to school here and was just happy that these people were making history this way. It’s going to change things for everyone,” White said. Dallas ISD plans to stage a parade on Tuesday, December 21 to celebrate the big win. The parade line-up will begin at 10:00 AM with the start time at 11:00 AM, followed by a party program at 12:00 PM. The parade begins at For Oak Cliff at 907 E. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas and ends at South Oak Cliff High School at 3601 S. Marsalis Avenue.

