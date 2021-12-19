Blue Jays Girl’s Hockey wins in the last minute





JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) — Saturday was matinee hockey when the Blue Jays hosted the Grand Forks Knight Riders at the John L. Wilson Arena in Jamestown. A game of back and forth action, a couple of power play goals and a goal in the last minute of the game to give the Blue Jays the 3-2 victory. In the first period, both teams tried to establish their game while continuing to send the puck up and down the ice. At 8:21 am of the first period, a bit of bad ice helped Grand Forks when a puck was sent behind the net, and when Blue Jay goalkeeper Olivia Sorlie moved to her right, the puck hit a patch of bad ice and bounced back to the left. where Taylor Kilgore stood, and the Knight Riders freshman tapped the puck into the open net to give GF the 1-0 lead. In the second period, Jamestown would tie the game. just 1:30 in the center frame, and during the power play Alexis Kirkeby picked up the puck on the ice and split two Grand Forks defenders then made a handy move on the keeper and shoved the puck home to end the game at 1-1. bring . The lead wouldn’t last long as with 5:35 left in the 2nd, Annika Presteng would score her own high point goal as she came down on the right side and lifted a beautiful top shelf backhand target to give the Knight Riders the lead right back 2-1. The third period started with 4 on 4 hockey and then the Blue Jays got back-to-back power play opportunities. After failing to score on the first power play, they would connect on the second. Freshman forward Ellie Krueger grabbed the puck off the half-wall on the left, cut to the net and lifted a backhander, just through the keeper’s glove and off the post and inside to make the game 2-2. The game went back and forth and seemed to be heading for extra time. However, with less than a minute left in the game, the puck was tied halfway into the large Forks end when Alexis Kirkeby went over to dig the puck free and made a pass to the far side to wide open defender Peyton. Walker sent. He then fired from the right with it straight off the blade of Kirkeby’s stick and through Kaylee Baker’s 5-hole and into the net with 39.9 seconds left. The Blue Jays would finish the remaining seconds and win 3-2. With the win, Jamestown improves to 3-3 on the season and returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to face Devils Lake. Goal overview 1st Per – Taylor Kilgore (GF) Asst. Serenity Castoreno + Emma Gray 2nd Per – Alexis Kirkeby PP (J-Town) Asst. Hannah Soulis 2nd Per – Annika Presteng (GF) Asst. Emily Becker + Anne Kleven 3rd Per – Ellie Krueger PP (J-Town) Asst. Bernadette Belzer 3rd Per – Alexis Kirkeby (J-Town) Asst. Peyton Walker + Ellie Krueger goalkeepers Kaylee Baker (GF) saves 26-29 Olivia Sorlie (J-Town) saves 18-20

