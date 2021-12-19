patriot vs. Colts – Game Recap – December 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor understood the challenge long before he adjusted on Saturday night.

He expected defensive mastermind Bill Belichick to stack the line of scrimmage and challenge the Indianapolis Colts to beat them on the passing game, as he has with so many other opponents.

This time Taylor turned the tables. The sophomore running back rushed for 170 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 to go to seal Indy’s 27-17 win over New England.

I think it just says it was a team that would play hard football for 60 minutes, four quarters and not give up until the clock strikes zero, Taylor said after logging 29 bears. It was just all the effort.

Taylors’ performance may have changed their season as well. By winning for the fifth time in six games and losing an eight-game run to a bitter rival, Indy (8-6) confirmed his playoff hopes with another crucial conference win.

He has scored in 11 straight games, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the longest streak in franchise history.

No one in Colts’ locker room was surprised by his stat or Taylor’s epic climax break through the line, dodge a tackle and sprint to the front corner of the end zone.

I almost called a pass there because I thought we needed a first down and I discussed it with Marcus Brady and said no, let’s give another pass,” said coach Frank Reich, referring to his offensive coordinator. There’s no way to get him.”

For the Patriots (9-5), this marked the end of a seven-game winning streak and dropped them from the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoff chase. And it was largely of their own making.

A slew of unusual mistakes put the Pats in a 20-0 hole and Taylor’s long run kept them from coming back all the way.

The game had a little bit of everything drama, physical play, screaming matches, even a fight that led to the ejection of Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

But Indy won this one by stealing a page from Belichick’s playbook, using the ground game to chew up the clock and cap it off with a grueling game in the waning minutes. It was Indy’s first win over New England since 2009.

I’ve said it five times, I can say it five more times,” Belichick said. We haven’t done anything good enough to win tonight.’

Taylor and the Colts had the upper hand from the start. They opened the second series with seven straight plays before Taylor took a direct snap, passed the ball to Carson Wentz and then drove the ball through to Nyheim Hines for an 8-yard scoring pass and a 7-0 lead.

Matthew Adams followed that up by blocking Jake Bailey’s point that… EJ Speed ​​recovered in the end zone for a 14-0 lead, New England’s biggest deficit since a week 3 loss to New Orleans. Two field goals made it 20-0 early in the third.

It seems like they just had some good power in the game,” said Matthew Slater, star of the New England special teams. That’s hard when you give up a game like that, it’s going to be hard to win. We saw a team with 20 points in place. Good luck trying to win. There’s no excuse to play like that.”

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones eventually answered with a 12-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry and after Nick Folk’s short field goal made it 20-10, Jones is in touch with Henry for a 7-yard scoring pass with 2:21 left.

Belichick chose to kick it deep and two plays later Taylor closed it.

INJURY REPORT

Patriots: Played without top striker Damien Harris (hamstring) and lost linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ankle) and receiver Nelson Agholor (head injury). Receiver N’Keal Harry needed help getting off the field late.

Colts: Center Ryan Kelly missed his second straight game after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Reich explained that Kelly was away due to a personal matter.

STAT PACK

Patriots: New England’s NFL record streak of scoring in the first half of 99 consecutive games ended. .. The Patriots also failed to score 30 points against Indy for the first time in 10 games, tying them with Kansas City, which did it nine times in a row against Denver from 1964-68 in the AFL. … Jones was 26 of 45 with 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first road loss of his career.

Colts: Speed ​​became the first NFL player to score two touchdowns on blocked punts in a single season since Ed Reed in 2003. … … Indy added two more totals to his leading total and now has at least one takeaway in 15 consecutive games. … Wentz was 5 of 12 with 57 yards with one TD and one interception as the Colts trotted for 226 yards at 39.

NEXT ONE

Patriots: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Colts: This Saturday night in Arizona.

——