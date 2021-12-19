Ashes cricket 2021 Australia vs England live scores: Aussies fall into shock Ashes twist

Australian captain Steve Smith took two lives in his first two deliveries on the fold as day four started under bizarre circumstances.

Australia will try to build a healthy lead in the second inning after choosing not to enforce the follow-up and condemning England to more pain on the field.

The hosts resumed at 1/45 with a lead of 282 after Joe Root’s men pitched for 236 on Saturday.

But day four started in chaotic conditions, with three wickets falling in quick succession amid a cluster of missed opportunities in the field.

Ashes centurions rebuild innings

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have teamed up for a fifty-run partnership, with the pair rebuilding Australia’s innings after the hosts lost 4/14.

Smith’s luck is running out

Australian captain Steve Smith has been sacked 6, with England sailor Ollie Robinson snagging the main wicket.

Smith looked for a throw in a square leg but only managed to get a thin rim down the leg side taken with one hand by Jos Buttler – who can only hold on to screamers at Adelaide Oval.

South Australian batter Travis Head joins Marnus Labuschagne in the middle.

Chaotic start to day four

There’s plenty going on early on day four of the Adelaide Test.

Australian night watchman Michael Neser was thrown clean for 3 by English veteran James Anderson, bringing mainman Marnus Labuschagne to the middle in the first innings.

The next over, Sear Stuart Broad caught the edge of lead-off hitter Marcus Harris, while gloveman Jos Buttler made a great catch with one hand.

Harris returned to the pavilion for 23, with Australian captain Steve Smith coming to the center.

However, Smith should have taken the next ball, while Broad found another outside edge. Buttler blew a regulatory chance behind the stumps, however, and Smith somehow dodged the dreaded golden duck.

But the drama wasn’t over there.

The next delivery, Smith was knocked into the front pad and Broad steamed to the slip cordon with a signature feast. Stand-in captain Ben Stokes called for a review when the umpire on the pitch shook his head.

Hawkeye replays showed the ball would have crashed into a tree stump, but right-handed Smith was saved by an umpire’s call before impact.

“I think they’re stiff, they’re England, that seems clear to me,” former Australian batter Greg Blewett said on Triple M commentary.

Two lucky escapes for Smith in two consecutive balls.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a happier start to a Test innings than what I’ve just seen these last two balls,” former Australian Test captain Ricky Ponting told Channel 7.

England captain sustains abdominal injury

The bad news continues to come for England, with their captain Joe Root being stricken with an abdominal injury before day four.

On Sunday afternoon, the ECB confirmed that Root sustained the injury during the pre-game warm-up, and would not take the field when day four begins at 3 PM AEDT.

“England captain Joe Root will not be on the field at the start of the game today after being hit in the abdomen during a throw-in during pre-game warm-up,” ECB said in a statement.

“He is currently being assessed by the England medical team.”

Root has reportedly been sent in for scans ever since.

England did not select a strike spinner for the day/night game at Adelaide Oval, with Root being the lone tweaker in the first innings.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon proved that there was plenty of turn and bounce to offer in Adelaide, and the loss of Root could be a frustrating blow to the visitors.

Woman catches Smith in the act

Steve Smith was at his eccentric best in the early hours of Sunday morning as the clock ticked toward 1:00 AM.

The captain’s wife, Dani Willis, posted a video to Instagram showing the right-handed shadow in his hotel room as he tests out a new piece of willow.

We’re not sure if Willis also gave her opinion on the bat, or if Smith gave the Seinfeld episode on their TV.

Malan regrets missed opportunity

Dawid Malan said he was devastated that he was again unable to convert a 50 into a century on Saturday and warned England must learn to turn good starts into big scores if they are to win Tests.

The first drop in England started day three of the second Ashes Test against Australia on one and built a strong partnership with skipper Joe Root. But it fell apart after the first session as Root fell for 62 and Malan for 80 in quick succession.

It was the second Test in a row that both men seemed to lead for centuries, but then threw their wickets away. Root made 89 in the first test in Brisbane and Malan 82.

“We’re talking about getting 20 wickets or what have you, but in Australia there are big runs to be had and big hundreds win your Test matches,” Malan said after England were sacked for 236 in their first innings at the Adelaide Oval.

“In the last game both Rooty and I were in a position to score hundreds and we didn’t, and we were in the same position here and both times we came up short as a batting unit compared to the Australian unit.

“So that’s something that we need to do better from these next innings, that if somebody comes in, we make sure we get that big 100.”

34-year-old South African-born Malan has now scored nine Test 50s, but has only converted one in a century.

Malan made his debut against South Africa in 2017 and played 14 Tests in 2017 and 2018, but did not play again until he was recalled against India in August this year.

He said he was “obviously happy” to score runs in the first two Tests, but “to get to 80 in two innings in a row and come out softly is very disappointing”.

“We’ve only had three innings so far, a few guys have had some scores, but once we’re in it’s about making the big scores,” he added.

“Marnus (Labuschagne) did it these innings for Australia and Travis Head did it in Brisbane, and that’s where the games kind of slipped and put pressure on us, and that’s what we haven’t done well enough so far.”

Labuschagne hit 103 in Australia’s first innings in Adelaide, while Head plundered 152 in Brisbane.

– AFP

Ashes Test hit by fresh Covid drama

Adelaide Oval confirmed that a member of the venue’s broadcast crew has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of day four of the second Ashes Test between Australia and England.

The ground media center on the fourth floor of the South Stand was thoroughly cleaned on Sunday after a broadcaster returned a positive Covid-19 result as part of planned testing. According to reports, ABC and BBC commentators have been told to stay at their hotel.

Australian players entered the venue when News Corp broke the story.

“SA Health is aware and we have begun to track down and inform this individual’s close contacts,” Adelaide Oval’s official Twitter account posted Sunday afternoon.

“In accordance with our pre-planning, we are carrying out a thorough cleaning of the relevant areas and facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officers if necessary.”

Media had to undergo several Covid-19 tests and wear masks during the day-night testing match.

As reported by News Corp, the unknown person is said to have interviewed English batter Dawid Malan on Saturday. However, the broadcaster wore a mask during the interview so there is no problem with the cricketer.

Fox Cricket presenter Kath Loughnan later reported that a second member of Adelaide Oval’s broadcast staff had tested positive and SA Health was working through close contacts.