Chinese city’s tennis ambitions in danger due to Peng Shuai scandal | News

By David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Hosting the Women’s Tennis Association final was supposed to put Shenzhen’s Chinese technology center on the sports map, but the tournament’s suspension in the wake of the Peng Shuai scandal has left its ambitions in limbo .

China’s “miracle” city, best known as the launch pad of the country’s 40-year economic transformation, is one of the wealthiest in China and is home to tech giants including Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings.

In January 2018, the WTA announced that Shenzhen had surpassed rival bids from Manchester, Prague, St Petersburg and former host Singapore to host what would be “easily the largest and most significant WTA final” in its history, chairman and CEO said. Steve Simon on time.

The city of more than 17 million that had promised neighboring Hong Kong a state-of-the-art stadium, while local real estate developer Gemdale Corp delivered $14 million in prize money – double the pot from previous finals – winning the right to place the event of 2019 to 2028.

But early this month, Simon announced that the WTA would suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former No. 1 doubles player Peng Shuai, who was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after he killed former China Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. accused of assault. [L1N2SN04V]

“Unless China takes the steps we’ve asked for, we can’t endanger our players and staff by holding events in China,” said Simon, who took a position supported by the global tennis community but embarrassed Beijing. as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

Doubts about the tournament’s future highlight the clash between China’s global sports ambitions and Western criticism of Beijing’s authoritarianism. A handful of countries led by the United States have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics — meaning they won’t send government representatives.

China hosted nine WTA events in 2019, but the WTA confirmed on December 7 that the traditional season-opening Shenzhen Open, an event separate from the WTA final, will not take place in the first half of 2022. China was anything but — closed to international visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. [L4N2SS1I0]

A Shenzhen government spokesman said he was not sure whether the WTA would return. The Florida-based WTA said it remained hopeful that China would do what it asked by enabling a direct line of communication with Peng.

“Therefore, at this point, this is a suspension, not a cancellation,” said a spokesperson.

MISSED SERVE

For Shenzhen, the WTA Finals would boost cultural and sporting prestige.

At the end of 2017, then-mayor Chen Rugui personally lobbied Simon to organize the final.

Chinese media were lavish.

“It is not only a big event for Chinese fans and tennis, but a fantastic opportunity for Shenzhen to become an internationally known name,” said the Shenzhen Evening News.

The WTA Finals is the most prestigious women’s event after the four Grand Slams, and Shenzhen’s prize money was $5 million more than the equivalent ATP men’s final, guaranteeing a star-studded draw. World No.1 Ashleigh Barty from Australia won the first Shenzhen WTA Finals in 2019.

“It’s the biggest tournament outside the Grand Slams, it’s huge, it’s hard to overestimate its importance in terms of the prestige and level of the players and the money involved,” said Mark Dreyer of China Sports insider.

POLITICAL GOODWILL

Shenzhen’s tennis hope also underscored the confluence in China between sports and the now struggling real estate sector.

Nine of the 16 teams in China’s troubled top football league, which became infamous for splashing out millions of dollars for global stars, are mostly owned by companies associated with the real estate sector, including the debt-ridden China Evergrande Group and the Kaisa Group, who owns Shenzhen club.

Gemdale, who sponsored the tournament, operates several tennis facilities in Shenzhen, including an “international” training academy.

“Their business model isn’t to get it back in ticket sales and all that stuff, it’s political goodwill they get from the Shenzhen government,” Dreyer said.

Gemdale declined to comment.

As for the stadium, the plan is to preserve the facade of a 1985 arena — historic by Shenzhen standards — in a 3.6 billion yuan ($566 million) renovation that would expand capacity to 16,000, according to announcements and a person with knowledge of the subject.

Work continues as the stadium will host other events, two knowledgeable people said. For now, it remains a dusty construction site in the central Futian district.

(Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Tony Munroe and Richard Pullin)