UNC Set to Open ACC Play at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. no. 25 North Carolina opens the women’s basketball game of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sunday, taking on Boston College in the Eagles’ Conte Forum. Tip-off is 12 noon and the game will be broadcast on the ACC network.

UNC is 9-0 overall and ranked 20e in this week’s USA Today/WBCA coaches poll next to 25e in the AP poll. BC is 7-2.

To watch on ACC Network, click here. To listen to the radio broadcast, click here.

The game is a homecoming to New England for both UNC coach Courtney Banghart and junior guard Eva Hodgson , which come from New Hampshire. Both the coach and the player are expecting big cheering sections from the home city during Sunday’s game.

UNC and BC are both coming into play with longer-than-expected breaks due to Covid-related cancellations. Carolina would have played Jacksonville on Wednesday, but that game was canceled due to Covid protocols within the JU program. BC would have played in New Hampshire on December 11, but that game was also cancelled. The Eagles last played on December 8, a 66-60 win over UMass. Carolina’s last action was a week ago, a 107-46 win over UNC Asheville on December 12.

The Match Up

UNC and Boston College will meet for the 19th time overall and the first time since the 2019-20 season. Carolina leads the series 14-4, but BC won its most recent matchup, 93-75 on February 16, 2020, at Chestnut Hill and has won three of the past five.

Last year’s match, scheduled for February 11, 2021, in Chapel Hill, was canceled due to Covid protocols within the BC program and was not rescheduled.

North Carolina last won at Chestnut Hill in the 2015-16, 86-78 season on February 7, 2016. That win broke a run of seven straight losses to the Tar Heels, who finished ACC 4-12 that year. Since then, UNC has suffered losses at Conte Forum in 2017-18 (77-64 on January 5, 2018, in the first of two meetings that season) and in 2020.

After opening ACC play Sunday, both teams will dive back into non-conference waters with early tips on December 21. BC will host Sacred Heart at 11am that day and UNC will host Alabama State at 1pm

quick hits

The Tar Heels are second in the NET rankings, 20th in the Coaches poll and 25th in the AP poll.

UNC is only three games behind this season and never by more than five points. The Tar Heels scored first and led wire-to-wire in the first four games of the season. In the fifth and sixth, in the Bahamas, the Tar Heels trailed a whopping three points before coming back to win. Five points (late first quarter in Minnesota) is the biggest margin UNC has fallen behind this season.

UNC has defeated its opponent in 31 of 36 quarters this season. The exceptions are the second quarter on TCU (when the Horned Frogs led 14-12 while the Tar Heels shot out 25.0), the third quarter vs. VCU (when the Rams defeated UNC 17-16), fourth quarter vs. Washington (when the Huskies defeated UNC 14-12), and the first (tied 17-17) and third quarter (UM led 26-19) in Minnesota.

UNC has won its first three real road races for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Tar Heels have played five of their first nine games away from home.

Numbers of notes