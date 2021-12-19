Sports
UNC Set to Open ACC Play at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. no. 25 North Carolina opens the women’s basketball game of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sunday, taking on Boston College in the Eagles’ Conte Forum. Tip-off is 12 noon and the game will be broadcast on the ACC network.
UNC is 9-0 overall and ranked 20e in this week’s USA Today/WBCA coaches poll next to 25e in the AP poll. BC is 7-2.
To watch on ACC Network, click here. To listen to the radio broadcast, click here.
The game is a homecoming to New England for both UNC coach Courtney Banghart and junior guard Eva Hodgson, which come from New Hampshire. Both the coach and the player are expecting big cheering sections from the home city during Sunday’s game.
UNC and BC are both coming into play with longer-than-expected breaks due to Covid-related cancellations. Carolina would have played Jacksonville on Wednesday, but that game was canceled due to Covid protocols within the JU program. BC would have played in New Hampshire on December 11, but that game was also cancelled. The Eagles last played on December 8, a 66-60 win over UMass. Carolina’s last action was a week ago, a 107-46 win over UNC Asheville on December 12.
Game. Day. Eve. (ACC EDITION) #GoHeels #InPursuit pic.twitter.com/tufbgZrgVB
— Carolina Women's Basketball (@uncwbb) December 19, 2021
The Match Up
UNC and Boston College will meet for the 19th time overall and the first time since the 2019-20 season. Carolina leads the series 14-4, but BC won its most recent matchup, 93-75 on February 16, 2020, at Chestnut Hill and has won three of the past five.
Last year’s match, scheduled for February 11, 2021, in Chapel Hill, was canceled due to Covid protocols within the BC program and was not rescheduled.
North Carolina last won at Chestnut Hill in the 2015-16, 86-78 season on February 7, 2016. That win broke a run of seven straight losses to the Tar Heels, who finished ACC 4-12 that year. Since then, UNC has suffered losses at Conte Forum in 2017-18 (77-64 on January 5, 2018, in the first of two meetings that season) and in 2020.
After opening ACC play Sunday, both teams will dive back into non-conference waters with early tips on December 21. BC will host Sacred Heart at 11am that day and UNC will host Alabama State at 1pm
quick hits
The Tar Heels are second in the NET rankings, 20th in the Coaches poll and 25th in the AP poll.
UNC is only three games behind this season and never by more than five points. The Tar Heels scored first and led wire-to-wire in the first four games of the season. In the fifth and sixth, in the Bahamas, the Tar Heels trailed a whopping three points before coming back to win. Five points (late first quarter in Minnesota) is the biggest margin UNC has fallen behind this season.
UNC has defeated its opponent in 31 of 36 quarters this season. The exceptions are the second quarter on TCU (when the Horned Frogs led 14-12 while the Tar Heels shot out 25.0), the third quarter vs. VCU (when the Rams defeated UNC 17-16), fourth quarter vs. Washington (when the Huskies defeated UNC 14-12), and the first (tied 17-17) and third quarter (UM led 26-19) in Minnesota.
UNC has won its first three real road races for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Tar Heels have played five of their first nine games away from home.
Numbers of notes
UNC has been hot on three-point range for the past two games, hitting a season high in both games, shooting .600 from long range (compared to the team’s .563 overall).
Against James Madison on Dec. 5, UNC hit a season-high 10 of 15 attempts for a .667 percent, the NCAA’s best single-game performance so far this season. Against UNC Asheville on December 12, Carolina was 11-20 to reset the single-game high. Carlie Littlefield went 4-5 to match her career high for brands and Kennedy Todd-Williams hit a career-high three of her four attempts.
UNC’s 107 points vs. UNC Asheville was the team’s highest total of the season and the first time in triple digits since the opening game of 2018/19. It was UNC’s highest-scoring game since scoring 124 in a neutral win over New Orleans in 2013 and the highest home score since 109 vs. Gardner Webb in 2011.
Along with the season-highest in three-pointers against UNCA, UNC also had a season-high 58 points under his belt.
Alyssa Ustby is 17-22 (77.3) off the field in the past two games (8-11 vs JMU, 9-11 vs UNCA).
UNC had a season-low eight sales vs. UNCA. Kelly had no turnovers to three assists and three steals in her 25:45 game. She only had one turnover against JMU (with three assists and two steals).
Message player Anya Poole an average of 2.5 assists per game over the past four games. She had only two total in the first five games, then has 10 in the last four, including a career-best three in three of the last four games (Washington, Minnesota, UNCA).
UNC has kept all nine opponents below 40 percent field goal shooting. An opponent’s high this year is Minnesota’s 38.6.
No Tar Heel averages 30 minutes per game. Alyssa Ustby leads the team with an average of 29.4. She scored 18 points (8-11 from the field) in just 18:42 on the field against James Madison.
late Kelly is the only Tar Heel to reach double digits in all nine games, leading the team in scoring with 16.7 ppg, fourth in the ACC. Ustby is second in the team and fifth in the conference with 16.1 ppg.
Sources
