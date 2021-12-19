Michigan analyst, Josh Gattis right-hand man, hired by Don Brown at UMass





Michigan’s football program will soon lose one of its key behind-the-scenes coaches this week, and to a familiar face. Steve Casula, senior offensive analyst with Jim Harbaughs staff since 2019, has been hired for an on-field coaching role at the University of Massachusetts. Casula was announced Saturday morning as the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Don Brown, the former Michigan defensive coordinator who was introduced as UMass head coach earlier this month. I worked with Steve at Ann Arbor, and our minds are compatible when it comes to his offensive philosophy and the way he moves football, said Brown in a public statement. He recently hired another former Michigan analyst, Keith Dudzinski, who followed Brown to Arizona as the UMass defensive coordinator. Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf tells MLive that Casula plans to remain in Ann Arbor during the College Football Playoff as the Wolverines gear up to play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 (7:30 p.m., ESPN). ). Lake: Michigan locked up as Orange Bowl preparation ramps up But the move will come as a blow to Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who this month praised Casula for his stellar input into staffing and planning meetings during his acceptance speech for the Broyles Award. My right hand, Gattis said to describe Casula. I love him like a brother. I was fortunate enough to hire Steve after working with him in Western Michigan in 2010. Casula served as the offensive coordinator at Ferris State University in 2017 and 2018, helping the Bulldogs to a Division II national championship in 18. He was hired by Michigan shortly after, who enlisted Gattis to put in a slow and disappointing offense for the season. to refurbish in 2019. . Analyst departures are common, especially at this level of FBS. They are not allowed to do coaching on the field and remain largely behind the scenes. Harbaugh rarely holds analysts for more than two years, and many of them are looking elsewhere for more responsibility and better-paying jobs. Casula would receive $115,000 in 2021, according to the university’s annual salary report. Another Michigan analyst, Ryan Osborn, who had a huge influence on the defensive side of the ball, has reportedly accepted an offer to become the linebackers coach at the University of Connecticut. Read more about Michigan football: QB Cade McNamara Signs NIL Deal With Tom Bradys’ New Clothing Brand Recruitment: Belleville LB Aaron Alexander resigns from UM Will Johnson, Center of Michigan’s 2022 Recruiting Class, Is Ready to Work Jim Harbaugh, Assistants Get More Than $2 Million in Bonuses After Big Ten Title Run Wolverines in the NFL: Strong Games for WRs, Another Record for Tom Brady

