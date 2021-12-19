Saskatchewan hockey star invited to Canada under-18 women’s squad





It is the dream of many young hockey players to put on the Canadian maple leaf and play with Team Canada in international competitions. For Alexis Petford, a winger for the Regina Rebels Hockey Club, that dream is one step closer to coming true. She has been invited to Canada’s under-18 women’s hockey selection camp. Read more: Connor Bedard is happy to fill any role at Team Canada with world juniors A grade 12 student at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Petford, is the only Saskatchewan player to receive an invitation this year. “It was pretty exciting,” Petford said. “I was in school when I found out. My mom got the email and she called me right away. I was actually talking to one of my teachers and my dad works at school too, so then I was running around the halls for a bit and I was like, ‘Hey Dad, you’ll never guess, I got invited to the top 40 camp . ‘” she said. Story continues under ad Petford’s coach, Mike Merk, is delighted to have this opportunity to fight for the right to represent Canada. It’s well deserved, he said. “As a coach, it’s always exciting that one of your players gets that honor of being able to go to something like this. Being part of that top 46 in the country is a big deal. So it speaks volumes about who Alexis is and the player she is,” he said. Trending stories Ontario announces new restrictions in response to Omicron COVID variant

Britain reports 10,000 new Omicron cases, ‘major incident’ declared in London Read more: La Ronge Ice Wolves Tasting Mexico in Northern Saskatchewan According to Merk, two things stand out when studying Petford the hockey player. “First, it’s just her heart and desire, you know you can expect her to show up every night. The other is simply her natural ability to score. That’s the point, if she goes there and I think if she can score, she’ll find a place in that team,” Merk said. Petford has certainly had no problem scoring for the Rebels this season. She leads the Saskatchewan Female U18 AAA League with goals (22) and points (40). The closest player in points is her teammate Allee Gerard with 25. Petford’s prowess on the ice helped the Rebels finish third in the prestigious Mandi Schwartz Memorial Tournament, along with first place in the Brampton Two Nations Tournament. Story continues under ad And while it’s one thing to make it to the roster, it would be a dream come true for Petford if she makes the final roster. “Oh, I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s kind of always been a dream that I had growing up, and when I came here, and when I got that invitation, I was like, ‘holy, like I’m actually one of the top.’ And when I got the invite, I thought, okay, I have 12 more players to beat to make this team,” said Petford. The selection camp will run December 26-31 in St. Catharines, Ontario. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

