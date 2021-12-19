India’s own sport that plundered my heart

There are certain moments that will remain etched in our memory forever. For me, July 26, 2014 sits right there as I think of the first time the lights shone brightly and India’s very own sport of kabaddi rose from the mud to the glitz and glamor of the mat at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai.

Looking back, it was a night that really changed the landscape of Indian sport, and even with athletes and Bollywood royalty sitting at the court, it was U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers players, Anup Kumara, Rishank Devadiga, Shabeer Bapu, Maninder and Jasvir Singh, among others, who were the real stars, had me on the edge of my seat for 40 harrowing minutes in the comment box. Kabaddi was here to stay!

On a personal level, I owe a lot to a sport whose rules I had a hard time remembering for that chance day in 2014. I come from a family that has been deeply involved in sports for three generations and I was often ridiculed at home for going to sports looked like Sepak Takraw (a form of Malaysian kick volleyball) or a random replay of an Asian Games table tennis match. So when I heard rumors of an English commentator opening for a new kabaddi competition, I was intrigued. Pro Kabaddi (PKL) gave me my debut as a sports commentator and I remember the murmurs and sarcastic chuckles in the office, with wails like, what now, a Gilli Danda league?

I have to admit I had no idea how big it would get. I just saw it as an opportunity to rebuild something from scratch, much like my own fledgling second career as a broadcaster. Having been a professional cricketer I don’t think Kabaddi commentator was on my bucket list but Kabaddi accepted me and opened the doors for me as a broadcaster for Indian Premier League, cricket World Cups, Badminton, Hockey, Wimbledon, Olympics and more. And it wasn’t just that. I even met my wife thanks to kabaddi and today I co-founded a phygital kabaddi based startup, Kabaddi Adda, which is working to transform the sport from its inception, serving as a kabaddi engagement content platform for 365 days.

My debt to kabaddi is just a drop in the ocean compared to the thousands of lives the sport has truly transformed. Players have given their lives to the sport for decades and generations because of their sheer love for it, or at best to earn stable government jobs. Today, the power of kabaddi is evident, with rural India seeing it as a means of not just putting food on their own table, but elevating entire villages or towns. The social impact of sport, even at this nascent stage, is difficult to put into words.

Kabaddi players often did not receive the same access to nutrition, fitness training or recognition as many other sports, despite dominating their sport with every gold medal in the Asian Games until 2018. The top player in 2014, Rakesh Kumar, earned 12.8 lakh for the first season of Pro Kabaddi. Seven seasons later, Pardeep Narwhal is sitting on a cool 1.65 crore for the same. That’s a life-changing 14x increase in just seven years for a sport where, just a few years ago, most of the country would have struggled to tell you how many players each side has. However, here is the beauty of it. Narwhal still lives in his humble home in Rindhana, Haryana, where I have had the privilege of joining him on the kitchen floor while his mother serves us hot rotis with fresh white butter and ghee made with milk from the cows in their backyard. Several hundred players have made the transition from the muddy ground to the mat, but this transition has kept them grounded and grateful to the sport.

More than 400 million viewers tune in to a season of PKL today, but it doesn’t stop there. Through Kabaddi Adda, we started creating the building blocks of the path to the big league (think NCAA to the NBA), and the appetite for the sport is huge. The wider kabaddi ecosystem is still in its infancy and disorganized, perhaps again akin to where basketball was in the US in the 1960s of the street sport being part of the social fabric and in need of an organized, digitized push with a bit of spice. . During the pandemic, the Kabaddi Addas K7 tournament has played 110 matches, where more than 430 players under the age of 23 were given a platform to showcase their skills, 20 of whom have already been awarded contracts in Pro Kabaddi. These are young people who wake up at 4:30 am, train hard and often pay small amounts to exercise. Now they earn contracts running into the rupees and inspire others in their villages to feel stronger through sports.

Take the case of Ajith Kumar, who was bought by U Mumba this season for 25 million. Kumar is from Saamipillai Nagar, a village of 400 people near Karur in Tamil Nadu, with four brothers who are all kabaddi players. His parents are day laborers who cut trees or sugar cane and work as coolies in their spare time. Returning last season, Kumars saw the whole village in turmoil and has now inspired the emergence of more players who see it possible to realize the dream of earning a living through sport. This empowerment through sport, and its social implications, is perhaps more important than we can imagine in a country like India, especially when it comes to women’s kabaddi and the potential it holds. Parts of rural India still see women as a burden on the household, and attempting to play sports professionally would certainly be frowned upon. But with over 1,900 quality women and packed stands watching local tournaments such as Charkhi Dadri’s Haryana squads, we hope the day will not be far when female kabaddi players will become breadwinners for their families.

I am constantly asked what it is about the sport that India loves. There is not one right answer. Kabaddi is built on core values ​​that resonate with Bharattrust, honesty and community cooperation. Second, the sport transcends generations. You have grandparents who grew up playing the sport and are glad it’s back. Today’s young people think it’s cool and that’s why we usually have the generation of parents who actually do the kebab me haddis (add-ons) but make it a complete 40 minute family entertainer. Add to that the fact that it’s our very own contact sport, where the world’s top athletes compete against each other with mesmerizing action guaranteed every 30 seconds in a controlled environment, and you’ve got eyeballs gluing the whole time.

If Season 1 of Pro Kabaddi was about educating the viewer, myself included, about the basics of the game and getting them excited, the upcoming season will be about unraveling new layers to India’s second most-watched sport, as we build new household heroes that fill our hearts with their athleticism, simplicity and respect for the sport. For decades, kabaddi may have been neglected as it carried the label of a nationwide sport and while the sport has always been Bharat ka khel, it is clear that India is proud to reclaim that title. One World Cup and seven years after that first encounter with Pro Kabaddi in 2014, it’s pretty clear that a nationwide pastime has turned into an intriguing global phenomenon.

Suhail Chandhok is one of India’s leading sports presenters and commentators, and the co-founder of Kabaddi Adda

