Sports
Klingberg, Stars end five-game slip with OT win against Blackhawks
DALLAS — John Klingberg scored its first goal of the season on a power play at 2:13 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Klingberg, who went 22 games without a goal, won it after Blackhawks striker Patrick Kane took a hooking penalty at 1:31 of overtime. The Stars defender took a cross-ice pass from Joe Pavelskic and scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.
“My shot the last few games, I told you I would shoot more,” said Klingberg. “I had my chances today so it was nice to see him go in and of course a great pass [Pavelski]. I literally had an open net, so that was nice.”
Pavelski had two goals and two assists for the Stars (14-12-2), who were 3-for-8 in power play. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.
Dominican Kubalik tied it in the third period for the Blackhawks (11-15-4), who trailed 3-1 in the second. Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves.
“A bit of adversity. We had to climb back,” Chicago forward Dylan Strome said. “I thought we did a good job of that. Coach (Derek King) came in and said ‘adversity comes in all shapes and sizes, big or small’, and that was obviously big.
“We’ve done a great job of backing down and sticking with our game and finding a way to take a point. I think we’ll take the positives.”
Video: [email protected]: Klingberg lifts stars in OT
Pavelski capitalized for the Stars during a huge five-minute power play. He gave them a 1-0 lead when his cross-ice pass from the skate of . bounced off Seth Jones at 5:16 of the first period, then again 2:08 later after a diversion from Roope Hintz (three assists) at 7:24 to make it 2-0.
Blackhawks ahead Brett Connolly was penalized with a five-minute major for interference and misconduct in play after colliding with the Stars attacker Tanner Kero along the boards at 3:02 of the first period.
Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher. The Stars said he is conscious, alert and responsive and was taken to hospital for precautions and evaluation.
“It’s definitely scary seeing a teammate like that,” Klingberg said. “I was definitely emotional about it. We got updates from our trainers. It’s great to see him doing well. Obviously, the circumstances are what it is, it’s great to hear he’s okay. It’s great to get a win for him.”
Dallas defeated Chicago 18-4 in the first period.
“[Lankinen] popped up everywhere, he saved when we needed them,” said Blackhawks coach Derek King. “Hard, the goals that go in. They are power play goals, even at the end it was a 4-on -3 power play. They are hard to stop. But he played a really solid game for us. He gave us the chance to win a hockey game.”
Video: [email protected]: Pavelski tips another PPG home
Alex DeBrincat made it 2-1 with a power play goal at 5:04 of the second on a cross-ice pass from Kane, but Jason Robertson 14 seconds later restored the Stars’ two-goal lead with a 5:18 backhand shot to make it 3-1.
Strome made it 3-2 when he completed a 2-on-1 with Brandon Hagel (two assists) at 6:47 of the second period, and Kubalik made it 3-3 in a draw on a diversion from Hagel’s point shot at 11:55 of the third.
“That game shouldn’t have gone into extra time,” said Dallas coach Rick Bowness. “The good opportunities we had, that game should never have seen extra time. That was our inability to finish and great goalkeeping by their keeper, so give him credit.”
COMMENTS: The Blackhawks have lost three of their last four games (1-1-2). … Kubalik has scored a point in each of his past six games against the Stars (four goals, two assists). … center of Chicago Jonathan Toews had ended his three-game point streak. … Dallas defender Miro Heiskanen had four shots on target in 25:16 ice time after missing a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday due to illness.
