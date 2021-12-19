Official: 4 players in defense activated from the COVID list; Montez Sweat designated to return to practice; PS player signed





ORIGINAL STORY The team has officially announced that four defensive players, Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Montez Sweat, have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, Montez Sweat has been assigned to return to practice after being on IR since early November. Sweat suffered a broken jaw in the week 8 game against the Denver Broncos. The Washington Football Team has activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

DT Jonathan Allen

DE James Smith-Williams

THE Montez Sweatshirt

DE Casey Toohill The Washington Football Team has designated the following player to return to training:

THE Montez Sweatshirt Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 18, 2021 While this is welcome news, Washington still has a long list of players (18) who are still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at this point. The football team was initially scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly on Sunday afternoon, but that was one of three games the NFL postponed in hopes of giving teams a chance to reactivate some players in time for the game. The Raiders-Browns game has been moved from Saturday to Monday, while two Washington-Philadelphia and Seahawks-Rams games have both been moved to Tuesday-evening at 7 PM. Hopes remain that Washington will be able to activate more players ahead of Tuesday’s rescheduled game, which is critical for both Washington and Philadelphia as the two 6-7 teams battle to qualify for the game after the season. The schedule change is not popular with Eagles fans and sports media who feel the change is against them for Week 16 as the team has only 4 days to prepare for their game against the Giants. While Washington will face the same problem (as well as travel to Dallas in Week 16), Philadelphia fans and media have portrayed the COVID outbreak as not their fault, arguing that Washington should have been forced to up the game. seemingly ignoring the NFL rule that would have caused players from both teams to waive game controls in the event of a forfeit. Also of note: Eagles now have to test again on Monday and risk missing players on Monday due to positive tests. Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 17, 2021 The fact that Montez Sweat has been designated to return to training does not necessarily mean he will be available to play on Tuesday, as the team has three weeks to evaluate his health and willingness to play. Defense coordinator Jack Del Rio said he’d be happy if Sweat returned this week, even though he hasn’t played since Halloween. He was said to be a boost to defense, but Del Rio did say he wasn’t sure how many snaps he would play after missing nearly 2 months. CB DJ Hayden has been signed to the practice squad. Hayden, 31, was a first-choice of the Raiders in 2013. Hayden played two seasons under then-head coach Jack Del Rio (2015-16) before leaving in free agency. Hayden played for the Lions in 2017 and spent three seasons (2018-20) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was ranked among the ten best CB in 2019 by PFF. Washington also announced that LB Khaleke Hudson had been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list but had been put back on IR. There have been numerous reports that the NFL and NFLPA are working on revisions to COVID protocols that could, among other things, make it easier for players who test positive, but who are vaccinated and asymptomatic, to return to the active roster. Washington has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to make trades before the 7 p.m. kick-off. The team will release injury reports on Sunday and Monday. Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2021 Sources: The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing their COVID-19 testing. Probably as part of that… No change for unvaccinated boys (daily testing). Those who have been vaccinated AND asymptomatic are subject to spot testing only. Vaccinated with symptoms are tested. Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2021 The new set of NFL/NFLPA protocols now under negotiation could include, for the most part, vaccinated players only being tested if they have symptoms, the source says. There may also be a modest level of surveillance testing. Unvaccinated players would be tested daily. MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 18, 2021 It is likely that more details about this and other player status for Tuesday and beyond will be clarified between now and Monday. Washington Football Team Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Violation (8) QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen OT: Cornelius Lucas C: Tyler Larsen WR: Cam Sims TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway (PS) RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS) defense (10) DT: Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle DE: Daniel Wise, William Bradley-King CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler Washington Football Team Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List (7) CB Darryl Roberts C Keith Ismael DT Jonathan Allen THE Montez Sweatshirt DE James Smith-Williams DE Casey Toohill LB Khaleke Hudson

