Valley News – Local Recap: Woodstock hockey rallies for boys from early behind for first win

NORTHFIELD, Vt. It’s how you end, not how you start.

The Woodstock High boys’ hockey team conceded a few goals in the first period and roared back for a 7-3 win over Northfield at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday, the Wasps’ first win of the season.

Junior Graehem McKeon had a hat-trick and two assists for Woodstock, and junior Griffin Piconi backed him up with two goals and two assists. Evan Kurash scored once with two assists and Cameron Harriman also scored.

Senior Keaton Piconi had 11 saves in the net for Woodstock (1-2-0). The Wasps are free until they visit Hartford for the opening round of the Phil Bouthillier Classic on December 28 at the Barwood Arena.

Girls Hockey Rutland 9, Hartford 4

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION Rutland scored five goals in the first period en route to a lopsided win over the Hurricanes (1-0).

Hartford each scored in the first and second periods and scored twice in the third. Madison Barwood scored two goals for the Canes, with Sophie Trombley and Brianna Roberts for the others. Emma Bazin scored two goals, Nedra Dwinell had an assist and goalkeeper Sydney Stillman had a busy afternoon with 25 saves.

Elizabeth Cooley had a six-point game for the Ravens and scored a hat-trick with three assists.

The Hurricanes will travel to Missisquoi on Monday.

Girls basketball Hanover 67, Timberlane 18

PLAISTOW, NH Hanover had no problems with Owls, as all 10 players who dressed for the game scored for the visitors.

Junior Stella Galanes had an 18 lead over Hanover. Senior Jane Lackley scored 10 points and sophomore Sydney McLaughlin finished with nine.

Hannover led 45-7 at halftime.

A collective win on the road, said Hanover coach Dan ORourke.

Hanover (4-0) is the home port of Laconia on Monday.

Basketball for boys Burr and Burton 54, Windsor 52 (OT)

MANCHESTER, Vt. Burr and Burton’s bucket with 10 seconds left in extra time was the difference in a game that stayed close the whole time.

It was back and forth the entire game, said Windsor coach Harry Ladue. We led at halftime (25-17), but they ended it right away.

Windsor was leading by one after 45 minutes and the rules ended 45-45. Junior Maison Fortin had 24 points and senior Kaleb Sweet added 12 for Windsor.

The Yellowjackets dropped to 0-2 and are home against Northfield on Monday.

Indoor track Hamilton wins for Hartford

BURLINGTON Hartford’s Caroline Hamilton won the triple jump and placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles to help the Hurricanes to seventh among 14 teams that met Saturday at the University of Vermont. The Hartford boys finished eighth out of 16 teams.

Other top results for the Hartford girls came from Bethany Davis (fifth in the 1,000 run), Megan Lang (fourth in the long jump), and Jordan Davis (third in the high jump). The boys quartet of Bennett Moreno, Jack Stephen-Fournier, Finn Walther and Gavin Farnsworth won the 4×800 relay.

Bowling Brattleboro beats Windsor, Hartford

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. The Yellowjackets, second-placed in the three-team Baker section of Saturday’s game, defeated Hartford (171-156, 152-146) in third-placed but fell to first-seeded Colonels (219-116, 192) in the final. -143).

In the qualifying rounds, Windsor senior Patrick Kelley threw a 188 and 213, followed by freshman Avery Bean (161, 163) and Alyssa St. Louis (153, 179).

For Hartford, the best bowlers were Franklin George III (161, 202) and Corrine George (149, 150).

Windsors’ next game is January 8 against Brattleboro and Randolph. Hartford travels to Colchester on January 8 to face Enosburg Falls and Essex.