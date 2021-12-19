Maple Leafs games postponed; Keefe, Campbell added to COVID protocol





Sheldon Keefe and Jack Campbell were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday by the Toronto Maple Leafs after delaying two games earlier in the day.

Toronto’s game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday was postponed, as was the game against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. “When I Spoke” [NHL] Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, he said our next two games were postponed but we weren’t shut down,” Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas said on Saturday. “We have test results coming back here today, but that will be very instructive. from where we are and how we got through.” Keefe, the Maple Leafs coach, and Campbell, their starting goalkeeper, were added to protocol along with defenders TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, and assistant Spencer Carbery. Attackers Alexander Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza and John Tavares were placed in protocol Friday. Maple Leafs players and staff who tested negative for the coronavirus were scheduled to return to Toronto on Saturday. “Everyone in our tour group had PCR nasal swabs done in Edmonton on Monday morning and all those tests were negative and we had no players with symptoms or illness on Monday,” said Dubas. “We stayed an extra night in Edmonton on Tuesday night and then flew to Vancouver on Wednesday. Very early Friday morning I got a call from our medical director Dr. [Noah] Forman told me that two of our players tested positive on the previous day’s tests and canceled training immediately (in Vancouver). We ran another round of PCR and rapid antigen testing and were told two additional players had positive results. “Two of the four are completely asymptotic, one had mild symptoms that have resolved, and one has fever and chills and body aches.” Toronto will play at home against the St. Louis Blues next Thursday. The Maple Leafs played a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers last Tuesday. Their game Thursday in the Calgary Flames was also postponed. “Since we canceled training on Friday, we have not been together as a group,” said Dubas. “I’ve spoken to the four guys and they all seem to be in a good mood and doing well. I think everyone is a bit tense and not sure what’s going on.” The NHL has postponed 29 games this season involving 22 teams after announcing Saturday that the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators would be shut down over the NHL holiday (December 26) due to concerns over COVID-19. The Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers each had their games postponed to Friday over the holidays. The NHL had postponed 55 games last season; each was made up as part of a 56-game schedule. “It has not been put before us to completely interrupt the competition,” said Dubas. “I hope that is not necessary, but every day is a new day and it is impossible to say what tomorrow will bring in terms of the evolution of this virus.” NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report

