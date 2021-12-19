The biggest start/sit decisions for week 15 (fantasy football)

Enjoy the journey. Every day. You only experience it once.”

Willkommen, Foot Clan! Welcome to week 15 of the Start/Sit series, where we answer the most frequently asked questions ‘Who should I start?’ discuss and discuss. questions for the week.

The projections between two players on your roster can: to appear similar, but this “simple” choice can be the difference between your team’s victory or defeat. Fortunately, the Fantasy Footballers created the Start/Sit tool to easily compare two (or more) players with insight from the Ballers themselves, and trust me – it’s an extremely valuable asset that will help you make these crucial lineup decisions which may eventually lead you to your #FootClanTitle. Keep in mind that the football player rankings are constantly updated as there is news, so be sure to check out the tool yourself to notice any last minute changes.

So without further ado, let’s start with the most popular Start/Sit questions for Week 15:

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 20.1 20.2 Andy Ranko QB #13 QB #10 Mike Rank QB #10 QB #9 Jason Rank QB #10 QB #12 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 26 28 Away from home Away House top bottom 46.5 41 Line +10.5 -9.5

Talk about neck and neck. The Ballers currently have Tua Tagovailoa just one spot higher than Taysom Hill, who has now finished as the overall QB4 in consecutive weeks since he was named starter in Week 13. As we all know he can jump to such amazing heights through his legs, most recently running 73 meters and crossing the end zone twice in a landslide victory over the Jets. It definitely wasn’t pretty, but he got the job done and should have no problem doing the same against a Buccaneers defense who unleashed Josh Allen 109 yards and a TD. And he will have to take over the game as they will probably be without head coach Sean Payton (COVID-19) but Hill is already the QB/FB/TE/PR/KR/etc. been off the team, so why not add coaching to his rsum? Keep in mind that Hill still has a Mallet finger injury that could easily be aggravated, but his immense advantage makes him worth the risk.

So why is Tua ranked higher? Because he gets that same softball game against the Jets that Hill feasted on. It’s also the same opponent he faced in Week 11, where he completed 27 of 33 passes for 273 yards and two TDs en route to a QB12 finish. Unlike Hill, Tagovailoa actually looked decent despite dealing with his own myriad of ailments, having the second BEST completion rate (71.6%) of the season among QBs. Also unlike Hill, Tagovailoa doesn’t often run with the ball, totaling just 69 fine yards in nine games played so far. But his floor is as safe as it gets, making him a strong DraftKings DFS Cash pick and Andy’s QB Start of the Week. He won’t have Jaylen Waddle (COVID-19), but DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki will be ready to hit the leaderboards. And again, it’s the Jets.

The verdict

Tua for floor, Taysom for ceiling.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 4.5 6.3 Andy Ranko AT #16 AT #18 Mike Rank AT #27 AT #14 Jason Rank AT #29 AT #18 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 30 31 Away from home House Away top bottom 37.5 43 Line +4.5 +9.5

Right now it’s basically survival of the fittest:if it is active just start it. That’s the way things are trending with seemingly half the competition under the COVID-19 protocol. But with misfortune comes opportunity, which is why perpetual disappointment David Njoku appears here not only as a viable streaming candidate, but also as Andy’s TE Start of the Week. The fifth-year TE radiated greatness — usually when he’s lucky in the end zone — but he’s never been consistent or reliable enough to be considered a confident start. The Browns (and their opponent, the Raiders) have been decimated by COVID-19 outbreaks, leaving Njoku one of the last men standing, so heshould see a heavier workload leading him to a decent fantasy outcome. However, the game has since been moved to Monday night, leaving a glimmer of hope for fellow passcatchers like Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry to recover and win the spotlight back from Njoku, making an already risky start even more risky.

I wrote about RSJ last week where I expressed my skepticism about his fantasy vision but was encouraged by his high snap rate. Sadly, that wasn’t the case last week when he only saw 46% of the snaps and only caught one measly pass from 8 yards. But as we’ve learned in this season of injuries, beggars can’t choose (special against the Eagles), which is why he’s back in the conversation as Jason’s TE Start of the Week. The Eagles are easily the BEST matchup for TEs; almost every TE that has played against them has finished as TE1. Those TEs also didn’t necessarily have the most respectable QBs, which helps RSJ’s case as he will likely be without QB Taylor Heinicke (COVID-19), although this game has also been delayed so things may change. Matchups are important, but can they overcome a sloppy and unreliable cast?

The verdict

Both are hard to trust in the fantasy playoffs, but as things stand, I’d go with Njoku.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 13.1 11.7 Andy Ranko WR #27 WR #32 Mike Rank WR #25 WR #32 Jason Rank WR #25 WR #35 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 32 29 Away from home House Away top bottom 44 44 Line +5.5 -5.5

Darnell Mooney was a popular Start/Sit question last week due to the combined hype of a healthy Justin Fields and bargain matchup. And boy oh boy, it broke spectacularly, just a lone catch for 19 yards. But guess what? He’ll still have Justin Fields throw at him, and he’ll also get the EASIEST matchup for opponents of WRs in the Vikings. The Vikings are prone to deep passes, something Mooney should take advantage of with his team-leading aDOT (12.2). But as it turned out last week, Mooney’s floor is weaker than Antonio Brown’s alibis, and he can sink your playoff team just as easily as he can save it.

On the other side of the field is KJ Osborn, a potential savior of the end-of-season waiver wire in the wake of Adam Thielen’s high ankle sprain. Osborn is proof that RBs aren’t the only skill position that needs backups to be secured. Since Thielen’s absence, Osborn has averaged 8.2 goals per game. His catch rate remains low, but he makes up for it by scoring every game. Osborn had a role earlier in the season but was overshadowed by Thielen and Justin Jefferson during a heavy attack with Dalvin Cook. But with Thielen expected out and under a gunslinging Kirk Cousins, Osborn should once again thrive in a juicy matchup.

Kirk Cousins ​​& KJ Osborn (62 yards TD) Cousins ​​pass has covered 54.4 yards of air distance, the longest completion by Cousins ​​this season. This was Cousins ​​61st TD pass-off play action since 2016 (11 more than any other QB).#PITvsMIN | #skol pic.twitter.com/uip6eZQXkL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) Dec 10, 2021

The verdict

The Ballers are unanimously in favor of Mooney, but I’d rather play the man with the better QB.

EXPERT PROJECTIONS proj. Points 11.5 11.1 Andy Ranko RB #23 RB #26 Mike Rank RB #25 RB #26 Jason Rank RB #23 RB #25 MATCHUP DETAILS Up. rank 16 26 Away from home Away Away top bottom 45 43 Line +4.5 -1

So let me get this straight. We are all confidently prepared to start Rashaal Penny after hisfirst blow up game in years? The same Rashad Penny who has been in the league since 2018, but has already missed 27 games due to injury? I don’t doubt his talents, but last week was his first match of his career with over 50% of the shots, and it was also the second most target (17) he’s ever seen in a single game. His highlight was a 19-goal game in 2019, which was followed by an away game against the Rams, where he immediately tore his ACL. Like clockwork, Penny will be able to keep up with his rare blast game with a tough division fight in LA. If his body holds up, he’ll be in line for another heavy workload with Alex Collins presumably inactive (COVID-19).

Speaking of injuries, D’Onta Foreman has certainly seen his share. His career is the definition of injury riddled. Despite being drafted in 2017, Foreman only played 22 NFL games (and was injured in the process). But he’s enjoyed a bit of a revival in Tennessee after Derrick Henry’s foot betrayed him and his once-lucky fantasy managers. In just his past two games, Foreman has racked up 35 touches, 174 all-purpose yards, and a TD. Most impressive were 10 of those 35 touches in the red zone. The Titans are a slight favorite, meaning Foreman should see enough chances on the goal line to bolster his last stat line. IF he’s healthy, he should be able to exploit a surprisingly vulnerable Steelers front. He probably won’t get as many opportunities as Penny as his backfield is busier with Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard siphoning the looks, but his use in the red zone makes him a worthy start and a solid DFS FanDuel Cash and Draftkings GPP- choise.

The verdict

The Ballers all vote for Penny. Assuming neither man gets hurt, I’d personally bet on Foreman.

Good luck in the playoffs, Footclan! Make sure to keep a close eye on the latest news and as always, GO WITH YOUR GUTT!