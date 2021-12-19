Blue Jays Roundup: Hockey Notches Come From Behind Victory

With less than a minute to go into the game, Alexis Kirkeby went over to dig the puck free and send a far side pass to wide open defender Peighton Walker. Walker took the pass and directed off the blade of Kirkeby’s stick, dropping the biscuit into the net with 39.9 seconds to go.

Jamestown returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Devils Lake.

The shot to end the game was the break the Jays needed, as the Knight Riders held the lead for the first two periods.

With 8:21 to go in the first, the puck bounced back to the left where Taylor Kilgore was standing. The freshmen of the Knight Riders tapped the puck into the open net and gave Grand Forks the 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the current state’s leading scorer, Alexis Kirkeby, tied the game at 1:30 in the center frame on the power play. Annika Presteng scored Grand Forks’ second goal of the game with 5:35 of the clock.

Jamestown was given back-to-back power play opportunities to start the final frame, and freshman Ellie Krueger took advantage of the opportunity. After failing to score on the first power play, Krueger tied it at two apiece, cut to the net and lifted a backhander just past Knight Rider goalkeeper Kaylee Baker.

With the win, Jamestown improved to 3-3 on the season.

Jamestown 3, Grand Forks 2

GF 1 1 0 — 2

JHS 0 1 2 – 3

To score

First Period: 1. GF, Taylor Kilgore (Serenity Castoreno, Emma Gray), 8:21.

Second period: 2. JHS, Alexis Kirkeby (Hannah Soulis), 1:30; 3. GF, Annika Presteng (Emily Becker, Annie Kleven), 5:35.

Third Period: 4. JHS, Ellie Krueger (Bernadette Belzer), 2:26′; 5. JHS, Kirkeby (Peighton Walker, Krueger), 16:20.

Goalkeeper saves: GF, Kaylee Baker 9-10-7; JHS, Olivia Sorlie 6-3-9–18.

Sanctions: GF 3 for 6 minutes; JHS 3 for 6 minutes

Larry Eslick’s crew of Jamestown wrestlers wrapped up their week at the Valley City Holiday Tournament Saturday. The Blue Jays put in a team performance of 176 points, good enough for a second place out of 16 participating teams.

Defending state champion, Bismarck High, won the invitation to rack up 183.5 points.

The Blue Jays return to action at the Fargodome on December 28.

Jamestown’s Lucas Schlepuetz took the 113-pound title with a 4-2 decision over Morgan Strandberg, while Aden Braun topped the podium in the 138-pound championship game with an 11-3 major over Dickinson’s Houston Crimmins.

Grady Anderson and Pete Rassmussen were the other two Blue Jays to make it to the championship games with 132 and 120. Anderson fell in a 4-2 decision by Alexander Spray. Rasmussen was crowned in an 8-0 major by Valley’s Koye Grebel.

Valley City Holiday Tournament

Team results

1. Bismarck High School 183.5; 2. Jamestown 176; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 174; 4. Lisbon 165; 5. Valley City 125; 6. Aberdeen Central 117; 7. Dickinson-113; 8. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 108; 9. BW Storm 79; 10. Grand Forks Central 78; 11. Williston 72; 12.Badger-GB-MR; 13. Fargo North 42; 14. Mandan 29; 15. Fargo South 13; 16. LPGE Browerville 0.

Results last match

106

Match 1st place: Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) 18-0, Fr. over Landon Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 8-1, 7th. (MD 16-3)

Match for 3rd Place: Ridley Waldo (Aberdeen Central) 6-7, 8th. above Emmitt Isane (Badger-GB-MR) 5-6, 8e. (autumn 4:32)

Match 5th place: Ryan Enge (Lisbon) 14-3, 8th. about Colton Ireland (Bismarck High School) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

Match for 7th Place: Aidan Dahmus (Dickinson) 5-8, So. about Ethan Samuelson (Mandan) 3-5, Fr. (autumn 2:30)

113

Match 1st place: Lucas Schlepuetz (Jamestown) 6-5, Fr. about Morgan Strandberg (West Fargo Sheyenne) 3-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

Match for 3rd place: Jetton Wadeson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 2-3, 7th. about Riley Kappes (BW Storm) 3-4, 7th. (Autumn 0:47)

Match 5th Place: Jayden Hamilton (Grand Forks Central) 2-2, Fr. about () , . (Bye)

Match for 7th place: () , . about () , . (Bye)

120

1st place match: Koye Grebel (Valley City) 18-0, Jr. about Pete Rasmussen (Jamestown) 10-4, Jr. (MD 8-0)

Match for 3rd Place: Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 11-4, So. over Griffin Greenley (Lisbon) 8-6, 8th. (TF-1.5 2:33 (17-0))

Match 5th Place: Jack Coles (Williston) 18-10, Jr. about Jackson Alexander (West Fargo Sheyenne) 5-3, Fr. (autumn 2:36)

Match for 7th Place: Jameson Gherdovich (Grand Forks Central) 8-6, Fr. about Gavin Morel (Dickinson) 6-10, Jr. (9-6) Dec

126

1st Place Match: Carter Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 8-1, So. about Wyatt Hansen (Williston) 17-10, Senior (Dec 7-5)

Match for 3rd Place: Tucker Johnson (Valley City) 12-6, Jr. about Kashden Wadeson (Lisbon) 10-6, So. (M.Voor.)

Match 5th place: Anton Perales (Grand Forks Central) 12-3, 8th. about Jacob Bellefeuille (Aberdeen Central) 5-7, Jr. (TB-1 8-4)

Match for 7th Place: Carson Lardy (Bismarck High School) 6-10, Fr. about Colton King (Dickinson) 4-9, So. (Dec 4-0)

132

Match 1st Place: Alexander Spray (West Fargo Sheyenne) 14-3, Sr. about Grady Anderson (Jamestown) 13-3, So. (Dec 4)

Match for 3rd Place: Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 12-4, Fr. about Augustus Maughan (Fargo North) 13-3, So. (Dec 9-5)

Match for 5th Place: Dylan Kostelecky (Bismarck High School) 14-8, So. about Noah Kramer (Aberdeen Central) 2-2, Fr. (autumn 2:53)

Match for 7th place: Joey Arends (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 3-6, So. about Henry Slettedahl (BW Storm) 2-8, 8th. (autumn 3:51)

138

1st place match: Aden Braun (Jamestown) 16-0, Jr. about Houston Crimmins (Dickinson) 14-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)

Match for 3rd Place: Mike Nelson (Lisbon) 13-2, So. about Landon McMahen (Bismarck High School) 11-10, So. (autumn 1:34)

Match 5th Place: Marcus Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 10-1, Jr. about Camden Mustachia (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 6-5, So. (autumn 2:27)

Match for 7th Place: Wade Isom (Williston) 7-12, Jr. about Weston Jensen (BW Storm) 10-8, so. (Dec 7-6)

145

Match for 1st Place: Connor Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 5-0, So. about Ethan Miller (Valley City) 17-1, So. (MD 10-2)

Match for 3rd Place: Roy Rude (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 3-2, Fr. about Kaleb Minton (Williston) 10-13, So. (Dec 9-6)

Match for 5th Place: Henry Maughan (Fargo North) 9-5, Jr. about Ty Sanders (Bismarck High School) 6-8, Jr. (M.For.)

Match for 7th Place: Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 5-4, Jr. about Jackson Olson (Mandan) 2-10, So. (autumn 2:42)

152

1st Place Match: Aidan Ruddy (BW Storm) 15-3, Sr. about Kellen Hoornaert (West Fargo Sheyenne) 9-3, Sr. (7-5)

Match for 3rd place: Blaze Reinke (Lisbon) 13-3, So. about Michael Vigness (Williston) 2-10, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

Match for 5th Place: Ben Matzke (Jamestown) 4-1, Jr. about Micah Larson (Williston) 16-12, Jr. (For.)

Match for 7th place: Yasser Hussaini (Fargo South) 7-4, Sr. about Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 10-9, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

160

1st place match: Boeden Greenley (Lisbon) 14-0, Jr. about Troy Berg (Dickinson) 14-3, Sr. (Inj. 1:28)

Match for 3rd Place: Tire Jangula (Bismarck High School) 12-7, So. about Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 9-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

Match 5th Place: Dylan Schaunaman (Aberdeen Central) 7-8, Sr. about Adyn Eckart (Jamestown) 4-5, Jr. (autumn 1:50)

Match for 7th Place: Myles Hinkley (BW Storm) 5-9, Fr. about Stephen Zawodny (Dickinson) 3-5, So. (autumn 3:42)

170

1st Place Race: Kaden Renner (Bismarck High School) 16-2, Sr. about Jordan Summers (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 10-2, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)

Match for 3rd Place: Jackson Walters (Jamestown) 10-1, Jr. about Levi Sveum (Lisbon) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

Match 5th Place: Cyncere Haskins (Grand Forks Central) 11-6, Sr. about James Bozovsky (Dickinson) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

7th Place Match: Matt Steckler (Bismarck High School) 6-6, Jr. about Ayden Gisi (Aberdeen Central) 5-8, So. (Dec. 3)

182

Match 1st Place: Brock Fettig (Bismarck High School) 18-0, Sr. over William Ward (Fargo North) 14-2, 8th. (TF-1.5 5:33 (26-11))

Match for 3rd Place: Ethan Waage (Badger-GB-MR) 11-2, Sr. about Silas Reinke (Lisbon) 11-6, Sr. (MD 14-3)

Match for 5th Place: Preston Gall (Jamestown) 13-4, Jr. about Wyatt Raines (Dickinson) 8-8, Sr. (autumn 3:50)

Match for 7th place: Caleb Johnson (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 6-2, Fr. about Brenden Palmer (Mandan) 7-13, Sr. (SV-1 6-2)

195

1st place match; Ben Nagel (Bismarck High School) 19-0, Senior over Caleb Vacura (Badger-GB-MR) 12-1, Senior (Dec 6-0)

Match 3rd Place: Jackson Melvin (Dickinson) 6-8, Jr. about Will Post (West Fargo Sheyenne) 12-2, Sr. (autumn 4:46)

5th place match: Gabe Lyons (Lisbon) 9-3, Jr. about Wyatt Differding (BW Storm) 10-9, Sr. (MD 9-1)

Match for 7th place: Eric Levin (Jamestown) 3-10, so. about Bryce Beitelspacher (Aberdeen Central) 4-9, So. (Autumn 5:35)

220

1st Place Match: Isaiah Huus (Bismarck High School) 4-0, Sr. about Jackson Burchill (BW Storm) 14-2, Sr. (autumn 4:45)

Match for 3rd Place: Ayden Schlafman (Bismarck High School) 10-7, So. about Bryce Fischer (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 6-5, Jr. (MD 14-6)

Match for 5th Place: Bo Nelson (Jamestown) 8-6, So. about Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 4-8, So. (Dec 7-6)

Match for 7th Place: Justin Kerr (Grand Forks Central) 10-8, Sr. about Luke Mavity (Dickinson) 3-3, Sr. (autumn 2:25)

285

1st Place Match: Grant Lyons (Lisbon) 12-2, Jr. about Victor Sosa (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 7-3, Jr. (autumn 1:38)

Match for 3rd Place: Jonah Schuldheisz (Valley City) 15-3, Sr. about Adam Olson (Grand Forks Central) 9-3, Sr. (M.For.)

Match for 5th Place: Seth Gerhardt (Mandan) 20-6, Jr. about Nathan Waage (Badger-GB-MR) 10-6, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

Match for 7th Place: Cayden Nielson (Fargo South) 3-4, Sr. about Landon Fichter (Dickinson) 2-11, Jr. (Dec 8-4)