Sports
Cosme, Nabet selected in NWSL Draft
DURHAM Duke Graduate Students Caitlin Cosme and Lily Nabet were each selected in Saturday’s 2022 NWSL Draft, marking the seventh straight season in which at least one Blue Devil has been drafted.
Cosme was selected 10th overall by the Orlando Pride and became the fourth player in Duke program history to reach the first round. Nabet was selected in the third round, 36th overall, by Angel City FC, one of the league’s two expansion teams that will begin play in 2022.
With two rosters on Saturday, the Blue Devils have now seen 17 former players for the NWSL, including 14 since Robbie Church took over the position of head coach in 2001.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them both,” Church said. “Over the years they just worked so hard. They both came in and didn’t play much for the first couple of years, and as we went along they couldn’t be turned down. They kept working hard, they kept pushing for responsibility and accountability For the past three years they have played a huge part in our program I couldn’t be happier for anyone on a day like this When I spoke to them both they were so extremely happy It’s a great moment for them and it’s a great moment for our program. They’re two doing it the right way and we’re very proud of them.”
Having played just eight games during her first two seasons with Duke, Cosme established himself as one of the top center backs in the ACC from 2019-21. New Hyde Park, NY native, started 59 of her last 62 games, scoring 10 goals with one assist for 21 points. As a senior and team captain in 2020-21, she led all ACC defenders and led the team leader with six goals while being named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region First Team. Cosme scored three goals last fall, each from free kicks outside the box and two as winners of the game late in the second half. The first was a remarkable shot off the bar and into No. 10 Stanford on September 2, while the second came in with just 16 seconds left against Old Dominion in the NCAA Championship to lift Duke to an opening round victory.
Defensively, Cosme anchored a backline that allowed only 12 goals this season, the fewest in the ACC and eighth nationally. She has eclipsed 1,800 minutes of play in each of the past three seasons and led the Blue Devils with 1,829 in 2021.
Nabet started six of 26 games in her first two years, before appearing in 60 games with 49 starts as a junior, senior and graduate student. Born in Los Angeles, California, she has been one of Duke’s most consistent players this season while playing as a defensive midfielder. Nabet’s only goal of the season was the match-winner in Duke’s 2-0 win over Syracuse on October 2, as she won over 60 minutes at No. 10 Stanford, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 1 state of Florida.
After missing two games early in the 2020-21 season due to injury, the team captain returned to play in each of the team’s last 18 games. For her career, she registered two goals and six assists for 10 points.
Cosme and Nabet join fellow graduate student Tess Boade as NWSL conscripts. Boade was taken in the fourth round, 40th overall, by NJ/NY Gotham FC in the 2021 NWSL draw.
Duke was one of 10 programs, including one of two in the ACC, joining Wake Forest with multiple student athletes selected in the 50-player draw.
For more information on Duke women’s football, follow the Blue Devils Twitter, Instagram and facebook by searching for ‘DukeWSOC.’
#Good week
