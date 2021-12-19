Indians will say we don’t have players like Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam: Former Pakistani cricketer | Cricket

Babar Azam-led Pakistan maintained its supremacy in the shorter form of the game, completing a clean sweep over the West Indies in the recently concluded three-game streak.

In the series, Pakistan completed their highest run chase in T20Is when they chased 208 with more than one to spare. In the match, Mohammad Rizwan smoked 87 from 45 balls, while his opening partner and captain Babar came in with 53-ball 79 as the pair put down 158 for the first wicket.

It was their fourth 150-plus tie as the opening pair, all of which came in 2021. The score was also their second highest as a pair after their 197 partnership against South Africa earlier this year.

Delighted with the performance, former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif compared the duo to its Indian counterpart.

About a year ago we used to say that Pakistan doesn’t have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, especially not in T20 cricket. But I think over time Indians will also say that we don’t have players like [Mohammad] Rizwan and Babar [Azam], said Latif on PTV Sports.

He also praised the duo for improving their stroke rate compared to previous years.

Earlier, we also had reservations about their scoring percentage, but they made up for it by running their innings perfectly, he continued.

This was also Babar’s 20th 50-plus score in T20 cricket in this calendar year, which is the most by a cricketer.