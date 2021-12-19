Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Linebacker Shayne Simon Enters Transfer Portal





Shayne Simon is looking for a new home to complete his college football career. The senior linebacker of Notre Dame announced on social media on Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal. Although he is out this season due to injury, he said he will remain with the team through the January 1 Fiesta Bowl. Simon, who started the season as a second-team linebacker and special teamer, suffered a torn labrum in Notre Dames’ September 5 win in Florida State. His season was over after only eight defensive shots. The injury allowed him to have a red shirt this year and he will be eligible for two more seasons at his next destination. He is expected to be a grad transfer. Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE Alerts and Newsletter Notre Dame linebacker Shayne Simon made 27 tackles from 2018-20. (Gary McCullough/AP)



The 6-3, 233-pound Simon made 27 tackles from 2018-20, with 3.0 tackles for losses and five pass breakups. His most notable achievement was the November 7, 2020 win over then-No. 1 Clemson, when he made four tackles (1.0 for loss) and broke two passes. That game was one of his eight starts in 2020 as a linebacker, but he lost the job to Marist Liufau by the end of the year. He and Liufau resumed their spring training game. When Liufau lost late in the fall camp for the 2021 season due to a lower leg injury, junior JD Bertrand not Simon got into the starting lineup. Bertrand is the team's leading tackler, with 92 stops. Simon came to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit from Jersey City (NJ) Saint Peters Prep. He was the No. 168 overall player in the class of 2018, picking the Irish in July 2017 over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and others. Notre Dame signed an impressive four-man linebacker class on Wednesday that includes a quartet of four-star prospects, including No. 41 overall recruit Jaylen Sneed.

