Never say die: WHS girls hockey team rally 6-0 behind to beat Morris-Benson

A winless MB team literally stormed into the Worthington Ice Arena, scoring five unanswered goals in the first period. With their 5-0 lead heading into the second period, the Storm scored another goal in under two minutes to give them a 6-0 lead.

Less than 10 minutes passed into the second period before the Trojans scored their first goal. They scored two more times, but were still trailing 7-3 with only the third period to go. There they defeated Morris-Benson 5-0 and got the winning goal at 3:11 from senior defender MaKenna Nickel.

We kind of got it together, Nickel said after the game.

But how?

Who really knows?

Nickel described her feelings as surreal. I do not know. Like, hard to believe because we were behind by so many points.

The win lifted the Worthingtons’ record to 2-8 and it put another loss on Storms’ Loose streak to kick off the 2021-22 season. They are 0-6.

Like the WHS girls, the WHS boys fell behind early in the second game of Saturday’s Morris-Benson doubleheader. Trailing 3-0, the Trojans failed to recover and lost 6-3, falling back to 3-3 while the Storm itself went 3-3.

girls

Worthington 8, Morris Benson 7

Local fans couldn’t believe what they saw in the first period. A lackluster WHS outfit watched as MB’s Karlie Bruns scored the visitors’ first goal less than three minutes into the game. She added another one at 6:57 am. Another Storm goal came from a bounced shot at 5:44, then the fourth at 4:23 and the fifth with 43.7 seconds left.

Sure enough, the Trojans would fire against the winless Storm in the second period. Only it was the Storm who scored first, after a power play from Bruns, who finished with four goals.

At some point, the Trojans finally got their spark. Senior striker Kessey Aljets scored the first of her four goals by skating half the ice with the puck just ahead of three MB defenders. She tapped it over the shoulder of eighth-grader Ava Breuers at 9:58 for score No. 1.

MBs Bruns answered with a shorthanded goal at 8:43, but Aljets scored her second goal from close range at 8:12. Riley Nickel pushed a slow-rolling puck into the net at 6:56 to bring Worthington up to 7-3, entering third.

Tree. Aljets scored on a power play at 15:04, Marin Pederson scored at 9:55, Aljets scored from a rebound at 7:40 and at 3:28 Cadence Van Ede made the 7-7 with a shot from about 20 yards through a pair MB defenders and beyond Breuer.

The MaKenna Nickels game winner came just 17 seconds later.

So basically Kessey passed it on to Riley behind the net. Then she gave it to me and it just hit the top right corner, MaKenna said. It was exciting. Very, very exciting, because I didn’t think it was going to go into it. And this was one of my new sticks, so it was exciting to score with it in the first game I used it.

Head coach Chad Nickel had a hard time explaining both the bad start and the great comeback.

The lights came on and our girls decided now was the time to play hockey, he said. It was a struggle from the start. Were battling the sick season at this point. But they still have to come out to play hockey. It was a rough first period.

How cheeky?

There was no energy to get the game going. I just think this was exactly what they decided, this is not how they wanted it to end. The momentum shifted and our girls kept up the pressure, the coach said.

Morris Benson 5 2 0 — 7

Worthington 0 3 5 — 8

boys

Morris Benson 6, Worthington 3

Just like in the girls game, the boys at Morris-Bensons struck early. Senior defender Tyler Hadfield scored the first goal at 15:27 – barely a minute and a half into the game. At 4:11, after a tussle of activity in front of the Trojans’ goal, teammate Brady Pederson scored the second goal. The third came from Trevor Buss soon after, at 3:21 on a shot that slipped slowly past a pair of defenders into the net.

Worthington replaced starting goalkeeper Matthew Becker with Steven Adams late in the first period and the Storm was held scoreless in the second stanza. Meanwhile, senior striker Konner Honius scored at 4:44 pm on assists from Blake Ahrenstorff and Blake Luinenburg. And freshman teammate Spenser Nickel, with an assist from Easton Newman, scored at 15:18.

But while the Trojans had momentum to enter the third period, the Storm scored the next three goals — at 3:39 pm by Buss, at 2:46 pm by Tim Blume and at 8:32 by Pederson.

Seconds after Pedersons’ goal, Alec Langerud of Worthingtons scored on an assist from Andrew Benson, but it was too little, too late.

Their boys killed them. We had a lot of chances but didn’t finish, said Worthington head coach Tyler Nienkerk. And in the defensive zone, we didn’t pick anyone up in front of the net, and they got second chances.

Morris-Benson defeated Worthington 44-28 for the game.

We have guys who can shoot the puck. We have to be able to do it under pressure in the game, Nienkerk said.

Morris Benson 3 0 3 — 6

Worthington 0 2 1 — 3