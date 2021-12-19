Nandini Barua Sarma Death Reason Cause, Former Table Tennis Player Barua Died At Age 62

The breaking and shocking news of the hour is that the former international rower named Nandini Barua Sarma died at the age of 62 in a private hospital in Delhi. The family of the deceased is in a shocking and hard condition after hearing the news of her death and cannot accept that she has left the world leaving behind many of the memories and moments that will always be remembered by all her relatives who loved her. her a lot. They all mourn her death and also pay respect and tribute to her through many media and remember all the moments they spent together and they all called her the most beautiful and lovable soul of the family who was always fond of love and always helps all at the most difficult time of their lives. The friends and colleagues of the deceased also pay tribute and respect to her through many media. Be with our page to understand all the information and news about the deceased.
Nandini Barua Sarma talked about, then she was the former international rower and at the beginning of the 70s and during that time she was the top star in the state table tennis arena and also overwhelmed in the national circuit. She was a former international and also a member of the team of Assam and also received the award of Padmavati Trophy in the year 1974. Besides sports, she also studied and retired as the vice principal of the college of Dispur.
Nandini Letter Sarma Death
Nandini Barua Sarma Cause of death is said to be a health problem from which she suffered for a long time and for which she was admitted many times to a private hospital in Delhi and under the supervision of many doctors. Later, the doctors pronounced her dead after treating her best and informed the media of her death. The doctors stated that they did their best to save her, but her health began to deteriorate many times, causing her to die.
She was survived by her mother, husband, daughter and son and after her death went viral on the internet, the Assam Table Tennis Association also mourned the death of a veteran athlete and pays tribute and tribute to her through many posts. We also pay respect and tribute to her and may her soul rest in peace.
