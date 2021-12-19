Intense effort falls short against top-ranked Baylor

Oregon led for most of the first half and a few minutes after halftime before No. 1 Baylor used a wave midway through the second half to defeat the Ducks in a non-conference game Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena, 78-70.

After a whopping 10 lead in the first half, the Ducks took a 49-46 lead early in the second half over a jumper from De’Vion Harmon , who scored 18 runs on Saturday. But the Bears took command with a 17-2 run in which Oregon made four turnovers and the UO men got no closer than six the rest of the way.

“We fought for 40 minutes,” Harmon said. “We just had some turnover at the wrong time, some breakdowns. Against Baylor it costs you money.”

How it happened: Oregon (6-6) scored seven straights at the start to lead 10-5 and answered a Baylor bucket with another 7-0 run for a 17-8 lead. The lead remained nine at 20-11 after a Will Richardson three-pointer and again at 25-16 on a three-pointer from Harmon. After Baylor closed the gap, Harmon went to the edge for a basket and Rivaldo Soares hit a three-pointer two possessions later for Oregon’s biggest lead of the night, 34-24.

Soares’ three-pointer timed the Bears out, and they quickly closed within 34-30 on back-to-back three-pointers from Adam Flagler, who hit five in the first half. Baylor came in 37-35 before Richardson scored two free throws just before halftime to give Oregon a 39-35 lead at halftime.

“I told them afterwards that there have been a few games where we didn’t get ready and our competitive level was not good,” said UO coach. Dana Altman said. “Our competitiveness was good (Saturday). The rebounds against a big, physical team, we were right on it. But some timely offensive rebounds from them, and then we had that stretch there (in the second half), our turnover took care of sure they basket some easy and really flipped the game.”

From half time, the Ducks had a lead on the board (15-11) and on points in the paint (14-8), but Baylor turned the tables in the second half. The Bears rebounded Oregon in the second half, 17-15, and had a points lead in the paint, 20-16.

Baylor took the lead early in the second half, 44-43, before a three-pointer from Richardson and three points from Harmon gave the Ducks the lead again, 49-46. But after a bucket from Richardson made it 51-51, the Ducks went 3:33 without another run. That basket by Richardson was Oregon’s lone runs during Baylor’s 17-2 run, as the Bears took a 63-51 lead.

Jacob Young led to some late life for the Ducks, hitting a three-pointer, followed by another bucket to narrow Baylor’s lead to 74-66. After two missed free throws by the Bears, Richardson made two for the Ducks, and Oregon forced a turnover on the inbound game. That gave the UO men a chance to make it a one-ball game with over a minute to play, but a missed shot followed by a turnover allowed Baylor to maintain control.

Who stood out?: Harmon scored 13 points in the first half on his way to 18 for the game, and he led the Ducks with a couple of steals. Richardson finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Young finished with 11 points, all in the last 7:05 of the game.

What it means: The Ducks are not a team willing to settle for silver linings, but after some discouraging performances early in the season, Saturday was encouraging.

“I’m proud of the way we competed today,” Harmon said. “You looked back at the losses we had, like BYU and Houston, we didn’t compete and we got kicked. Tonight we fought, and I’m proud of that. With a little more cleverness in our game, I feel like that we win the game. Great team effort; I wish we could have it back. But we have to move on.”

Next one: The Ducks host their final non-conference test of the season against Pepperdine on Tuesday (6:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network).