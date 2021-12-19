HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report, XI Play, Injury Update – KFC Big Bash League T20





HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report, Playing XI, Injury Update of KFC Big Bash League T20 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Details: The fourteenth match of 2021-22 KFC Big Bash League will be played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder on December 19 at The Gabba, Brisbane. The match will start at 2:10 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be viewed on the CricketAddictor website. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Preview: Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Thunder in the fourteenth league game of the KFC Big Bash League T20 on Sunday. Brisbane Heat have played three games so far this season and lost two. They are currently in the penultimate position on the points table, with 4 points to their total. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder also played three games and lost two. They are currently in third place on the points list, with 5 points in their total. Both teams are in the bottom four positions on the points table and will aim to climb the ladder with a win in this game. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League match 14 weather forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 19C, with a humidity of 65% and a wind speed of 35 km/h. There is no chance of rain playing the bummer. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League match 14 pitch report: The Brisbane surface is a batting-friendly deck, with provisional help for the swing bowlers on offer. There isn’t much help for the spinners on this track in the beginning. In the second half, hitting will be easier. Average 1st innings score: The average score in the first innings on this course is 165 runs. Record of chasing teams: The second batting team has decent records on this track. They managed to win 65% of the games on this surface. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Probable XIs: Brisbane HeatChris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Alex Ross has racked up 155 runs so far this season and has yet to be dismissed. He will also be a crucial choice for this match. Sam Heazlett has scored 120 runs in 3 matches and hopes to give his team another impressive start in this top match. Tanveer Sangha Having taken 5 wickets in 3 games so far, he is hoping for another healthy contribution with the ball in this match. James Bazley has picked 4 wickets so far this season, he can also deliver with the bat. He will be an important addition to the fantasy team for this game. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Alex Ross, Daniel Sams Vice Captain Chris Lynn, James Bazley Suggested to play XI No.1 for HEA vs THU Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sam Billings Batters Alex Ross, Chris Lynn (vc), Alex Hales, Sam Heazlett Allrounders James Bazley, Daniel Sams bowlers Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Guthrie Suggested to play XI No.2 for HEA vs THU Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Matthew Gilkes batters Alex Ross, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett Allrounders James Bazley (c), Daniel Sams (vc), Ben Cutting bowlers Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Guthrie HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Expert Advice: Alex Ross and James Bazley are among the best multiplier picks for this game. Sam Heazlett and Tanveer Sangha are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4. HEA vs THU KFC Big Bash League Match 14 Probable Winners: Given the team combinations and recent forms, Sydney Thunder is expected to win this match.

