EMU Football Burned By Liberty, QB Malik Willis In Lending Tree Bowl





MOBILE, Ala. Malik Willis passed for 231 yards for five touchdowns and Liberty rolled 56-20 over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday night. A potential NFL first-round roster, Willis completed 13 of 24 passes, with 54 yards to DJ Stubbs, 20 yards to Johnny Huntley and 3 yards to Demario Douglas. Willis also ran for 58 yards, with touchdowns of 2 and 35 yards. The Flames (8-5) improved to 3-0 in bowls, giving Appalachian State its best post-season start by an FBS team. Liberty also got a defensive touchdown in the first quarter on Skyler Thomas’ 27-yard interception return. Thomas made a short pass from Ben Bryant, caught the ball and ran to the end zone. COME MAC-TIE:West Michigan’s football faces Nevada on the return of Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field RECRUITMENT REPORT:CMU Football, EMU, WMU Sign 34 Players In 2022 Recruitment Class Eastern Michigan (7-6) pulled to 13-10 on Samson Evans 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but surrendered three straight touchdowns to finish the half and 43 straight runs in one go. TJ Green also ran for a 34-yard score in the second quarter, in addition to those touchdowns in Willis, he had a hand. Willis had a 35-yard touchdown run with 11:09 left in the third, leaving the Flames 39-10. Brayden Beck added a 43-yard field goal with 7:08 left in the quarter to make it 42-10. Willis 3-yard TD pass to Douglas put Liberty on top 49-10. He was out for most of the fourth quarter, with backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett throwing a 64-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Shaa for a 56-10 lead with 10:58 left. Eastern Michigan Chad Ryland hit a 43-yard field goal his second of the game with 5:32 left to make it 56-13. Ryland also scored a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving the Eagles an early 3-0 lead. The Eagles scored the final runs of the game with 4:29 to go when Jeff Hubbard intercepted Bennett and returned the ball 34 yards for a touchdown. Eastern Michigan simply had no response to Willis and the Liberty attack, who clearly had more speed on the perimeter. The Eagles remain scoreless in bowl games since a 30-27 win over San Jose State in the 1988 California Bowl and drop to 1-4 all-time in the postseason as a Division I team. Liberty dominated in every phase except in the spades, with three failed extra points (actually four, one of which was wiped out by a penalty). Willis will return to Mobile in February for the Reeses Senior Bowl, the annual NFL draft showcase, which also takes place at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Next one Eastern Michigan started Saturday with just five seniors, although quarterback Ben Bryant was one of them. The Cincinnati transfer passed for 3,121 and 14 touchdowns in 2021. Tight end Thomas Odukoya is considered a mid-round NFL draft prospect, with 6-foot-6 and 263 pounds particularly adept as a blocker. However, all three of the EMU’s starting receivers, three of the top four running backs and eight starters on defense are eligible to return next season. Liberty faces the big task of replacing Willis, who as a starter was responsible for nearly 7,000 yards of total offense in two years. Bennett was the best backup in 2021, but made just 33 passes in nine games. Head coach Hugh Freeze will return after agreeing in November to a contract extension through the 2028 season. The Flames will compete in Conference USA in 2023.

