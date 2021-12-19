Prince of Tennis Serves First Images of U-17 World Cup Anime





The first teaser footage of The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup hints at potential story elements and emphasizes Ryma Echizen’s trademark confidence.

The iconic sports animeThe prince of tennisis finally getting a new episode, and several new images tease possible story elements and give fans a taste of what theplot has in store. The four images, posted to Twitter, show protagonist Ryma Echizen showing off his trademark confidence and several individuals wearing sports outfits emblazoned with the American flag. Few story details aboutThe Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cuphave been revealed, making it unclear whether the new anime will follow the events of the manga or tell an original story, but these teasers suggest it could be set in the United States.

RELATED: Case Study of Vanitas Sets Part 2 Premiere Date Takeshi Konomi’sThe prince of tenniswas originally serialized in Shueisha’sWeekly Shnen Jump from July 1999 to March 2008 produced a total of forty-two volumes of content. It tells the story of tennis prodigy Ryma as he and the other members of Seishun Academy’s tennis club strive to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the National Middle School Tennis Championship. MSC, the studio behind many ofThe prince of tennis‘ OVAs and movies, collaborates with Studio Kaito producesThe Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cupwith Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Hunter x Hunter -The Last Mission-) as director and Mitsutaka Hirota (Yugi Oh! VRAINS) supervise the series composition. Other members of the creative team include composer Chihiro Tamaki (Digimon Adventure tri: Coexistence), editor Daisuke Hiraki, character designer Akiharu Ishii (ghost in the shell)and sound director Yki Matsuoka.

RELATED: CloverWorks’ Tokyo 24th Ward Unveils New Trailer Several voice actors reprise their roles from the beginningPrince of tennisanime series, which aired from October 2001 to March 2005. This includes Junko Minagawa (You are summoned, Azazel) as Ryma, Ryotaro Okiayu ()A piece of,overlord) as Kunimitsu Tezuka, Hiroki Yasumoto (The devil is a part-timer!,Fairy tale) asH Bydin and Junichi Suwabe (Magi: the labyrinth of magic) as Keigo Atobe. While The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cupis described as the first anime series in the franchise in over a decade, there have been severalPrince of tenniscouples over the years. The most recent,Ryma! Rebirth: The Prince of Tennis Movie, premiered in theaters in Japan earlier this year.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cupis slated for release in 2022 and the original anime series can be streamed on Hulu. KEEP READING: Your Name Director Unveils Next Movie, Suzume no Tojimari Source: Twitter Last Airbenders Grossest Theory changes Zuko-Azula dynamics – worst case scenario

About the author Hayley McCullough

(304 articles published)

Hayley is a news writer for CBR. She received her PhD in Communications and Rhetoric from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2021 and currently works in New Mexico Tech’s Department of Communications, Liberal Arts, and Social Sciences. Her research explores the linguistic structure of storytelling and pop culture. She can often be found in horror movies instead of sleeping, playing puzzle games and reading a probably unhealthy amount of fanfiction. More from Hayley McCullough

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/prince-of-tennis-first-images-u-17-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos