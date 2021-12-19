new images of Peng Shuai on Twitter





Global Times media reporter Qingqing Chen tweeted a seven-second video of the former world No. 1 chatting doubles with former basketball star Yao Ming. According to the journalist, the video was sent to him by a friend and recorded during a cross-country skiing promotion event in Shanghai. A friend sent me this video of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai talking to Yao Ming, one of the most beloved players in @NBA history, this morning at a FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour event in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Ebduv5rean Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 19, 2021 PengShuaia accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of coercing him into sex three years ago in early November. Her post, broadcast on a social network, was promptly censored and the 35-year-old disappeared from radar screens for three weeks, causing concern in the tennis world. The photo released Sunday shows Peng Shua posing with Yao Ming and two other Chinese sports figures: sailor Xu Lijia and former table tennis player Wang Liqin. Behind them you can see the Shangha Yangpu Bridge and a banner “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour”. So happy to see some of these prominent Chinese sports stars, besides Yao Ming and Peng Shuai, also Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and table tennis Wang Liqin, cheer for ice sports ahead @Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/3xP5CyrPhX Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 19, 2021 According to the state media CGTN, the Shangha stage of this Nordic ski circuit took place on Saturday, December 18. Twitter is normally not accessible in China. Only people who have a VPN system can use it. However, many diplomats and state media have an account to ensure a Chinese presence. Since the disappearance of PengShuaimi November, the WTA, the body that governs the women’s world circuit, has canceled all its tournaments in China and is demanding a transparent investigation into the player’s allegations. Chinese media has repeatedly published photos of the player, as well as a screenshot of an email attributed to her that reads “everything is fine”, but the authenticity of which has been cast into serious doubt. The player also had a half-hour video conference call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. But the WTA and many tennis figures continue to argue from China for more transparency about the fate of the young woman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://information.tv5monde.com/info/chine-de-nouvelles-images-de-peng-shuai-sur-twitter-437152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos