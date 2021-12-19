Fight the attack, not something from Dak Prescott





Stephen Jones knows everyone wants to point the finger at the quarterback. The offense is stagnant, and that’s the way it is in the NFL. Dak Prescott has had a relatively rough time since he injured his calf as the Dallas Cowboys have gone 3-3 in their last six games. And for the first time in years, Prescott has been criticized. Just like the whole unit. “There’s a lot of criticism of a team that is number two in the league,” Jones, executive vice president of Cowboys, told NFL.com. He is right. Dallas, who visits the New York Giants today, is second in the NFL with 409.1 yards per game and 29.2 points per game. Anyway, Jones doesn’t believe that Prescott should be the one receiving the criticism. “I think everyone wants to point to Dak,” Jones said. “But attack is eleven men, a team game. Obviously he will not point the finger at anyone. He is the last person to point a finger at another person. That is why he is so respected. But this is an insulting thing, not a Dak thing. This is a transgression that comes back and gets continuity and cadence and good things will happen.” Since returning from a calf injury in Week 9, Prescott has an 82.8 passer rating — 22nd in the NFL coming in this week. Before the injury, he was 5-1 with a 16-4 TD-to-INT ratio and a 115 passer rating. He averaged 302.2 passing yards per game. Since the injury, he is 3-3 and has an average of 261.3 yards, an 8-6 TD-to-INT ratio and a passing score of 82.8. He has a passer rating of less than 60 in two of his last four games – more than he had in his previous 46 starts combined. Something has changed, causing owner Jerry Jones to say on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, “I don’t want to say slump, but that’s probably fair.” “We’re tough at it,” said Stephen Jones. “We feel we can play better than we have done this year. For eight or nine games we were the number 1 team in the league offensively. Now we are number 2. understand the bar is high.” Jones’ main point was that on offense, Prescott has been hit by so many other moving parts, be it an O-line in flux or injuries to the receiver. “I think it’s about continuity,” Jones said. “If you know offensive football, it’s more than just one man. The QB may look awful throwing at a receiver, but did the receiver go the right way? Dak will never say that, he won’t finger That’s why everyone thinks about him so much. But it’s about coming together as an attacking unit.” “Roof is the perfect leader, the perfect worker,” Jones concluded. “If I were to bet on anyone, it would be number 4.”

