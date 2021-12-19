



MEDIA ADVICE December 19, 2021 Four-time winner India announces ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad The All-India Junior Selection Committee has selected the Indian roster for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Mens Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14.eJanuary to 5eFebruary 2022 in four host countries. the 14eedition of the tournament, 16 teams will compete for the trophy in 48 matches. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India was also second in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament which was held in New Zealand in 2020. The India squad is as follows: India U19 Squad For ICC U19 World Cup 2022 S. No. Name state association 1 Yash Dhul (Captain) Delhi District Cricket Association 2 Harnoor Singh UTCA (Chandigarh) 3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Mumbai Cricket Association 4 SKRasheed (Vice Captain) Andhra Cricket Association 5 Nishant Sindhu HaryanaCricket Association 6 Siddarth Yadavi Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 7 Aneeshwar Gautam Karnataka State Cricket Association 8 DineshBana (World Cup) HaryanaCricket Association 9 Aaradhya Yadav (World Cup) Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Raj Angad Bawa UTCA (Chandigarh) 11 Manav Parakh Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 12 Kaushal Tambe Maharashtra Cricket Association 13 RS Hangar cart Maharashtra Cricket Association 14 Vasu Vats Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 15 Vicky Ostwal Maharashtra Cricket Association 16 Ravikumar Cricket Association of Bengal 17 Garv Sangwan Haryana Cricket Association Standby players Rishit Reddy – Hyderabad Cricket Association Uday Saharan – Punjab Cricket Association Ansh Gosai – Saurashtra Cricket Association AmritRajUpadhyay-Cricket AssociationofBengal PMSinghRathore – RajasthanCricketAssociation According to the format, the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams are on the plate for 23 days of competition. India U19 have been placed in Group B. India matches at ICC U19 World Cup 2022 S.Nr. Date Opponent Event location Time in IST 1 15eJanuary South Africa Providence Stadium, Guyana 19:30 2 19eJanuary Ireland Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19:30 3 22ndJanuary Uganda Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19:30 JAY SHAH

Honorary Secretary

BCCI

