Class of 2022: Bios of Montana State Football Early Signatories | MSU Bobcats

Montana State 2022 Football Signatories

Ethan Abbott, DL

6-5, 285, Fr, Florence, MT (Florence-Carlton)

Player Notes: All-State and All-Conference on both the offensive and defensive lines as a senior… was All-State as a defensive lineman as a junior, and All-Conference on the offensive line… registered 62 total tackles, 15 for a loss , with six sacks, as a senior.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: We had the chance to see Ethan in our camp and we definitely like Ethan’s size. He’s a member of a state championship team on a really good program. He played O-line and D-line in high school, but we feel he is better suited to the defensive line with the way he plays, the motor skills, the aggression. Were very excited about its potential.

Christian Anaya, WRO

6-1, 175, FR, Chandler, AZ (Hamilton)

Player Notes: Earned the JD Jill Award as Arizona’s top prep receiver, catching 87 passes for 988 yards and 17 touchdowns…was his teams offensive player of the year as a senior…three-year varsity starter.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Christian was in our camp and he really fell on that day. He has a good frame with a lot of body control and has consistently opened himself up. He followed up our camp with a great senior season on one of the better programs in Arizona. He is a complete receiver and there is opportunity for him to compete early in his time here.

Caden Dowler, DB

6-0, 190, Fr, Billings, MT (West)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-State by safety and 2nd Team All-State by receiver, landed 1st Team All-Conference honors in both positions…2021 with three interceptions, 10 total touchdowns, seven pass breakups, and 50 tackles.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Caden was a two-way player at Billings West, a receiver and defensive defender. He has shown a lot of production on both sides of the ball and is just a really good footballer. His leadership qualities really stand out to us. It now fits somewhere in our security room. He’s a good size, so it’ll be interesting to see where that takes him.

Taco Dowler, WR

5-9, 160, Fr, Billings, MT (west)

Player Notes: Montanas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021… 1st Team All-State as receiver, defensive back, kick returner and punt returner in 2021… All-Eastern AA and Offensive MVP as junior and senior… 1st Team All-State as a receiver, defensive back, and kick-returner as a junior… 2nd Team All-State at receiver, defensive back, and kick-returner as a sophomore… holds Billings West career records with 2,752 receiving yards, 30 touchdowns, 149 catches and 4,562 all-purpose yards. … Caden’s twin brother.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Taco was named Gatorade Player of the Year here in Montana. He’s not as tall as Caden, so some people consider him to be below average, but he’s a dynamic player who can play slots. He can be a threat in the field, on jet sweeps in space and in the return game. He is all that and is rock hard. I am excited that he is joining our program.

Logan Fredericksen, DE

6-3, 210, Fr, Rigby, ID (Rigby)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-Area honors as a senior on a 5A state championship team… Honorable mention All-State on Rigbys 5A state runner-up team as a junior and also played for the 2019 5A state championship team… registered 110 tackles, 12 sacks, 18 tackles-for-loss and 12 points.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Logan is another boy who has been at our camp this summer. He played more of a linebacker as a junior, and we really liked his way of running. It walks really well for a kid of his size with a good height. We think he’s a good fit for us as a defensive side and this fall he played a combination of inside backer, outside backer and defensive end, and wherever they put him, he helped lead his team to a state championship.

Casey Kautzman, K

5-11, 205, Fr, Butte, MT (Butte)

Player Notes: A four-year varsity brief winner who broke into the Butte Highs grid during his freshman season… 1st Team All-State kicker twice, scored 191 career points (125-135 on PATs, 22-31 on FGs, including 24-25 on PATs and 13-17 on FGs as a senior with 51 yards tall)…also 2nd Team All-Conference honors in punting…was twice his team’s special team player of the year, breaking every school record but a.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Casey is a guy that BJ (Robertson, former Bobcat assistant) informed us early in the process. He’s been kicking for Butte for four years and we’ve had him here a few times this summer, for team camp and later for specialist camp, and we thought he did a really good job on all three areas, spot kicks, kick-off and punt. We now have two young guys (at punt and kicker) but Casey can come in and not only add depth but really push those guys.

Max Kimball, DB

6-0, 180, Fr, Billings, MT (West)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-State honors at linebacker, picked up six passes and broke up 13 others in 2021… 4.08 points average… a legacy of Bobcat, whose father Brad and uncles Doug and Bob played for the Cats.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: He comes from a Bobcat family, but on top of that, his Billings West game and versatility caught our eye. Billings West had many good players and Max is one of them. He mainly played defensively, but also attacked. He has a good nose for the ball and is a competitive kid. It will be interesting to see his development on the defensive side. He has been given a chance to get bigger and stronger.

Ryan Krahe, LB.

6-1, 205, Fr, Great Falls, MT (Great Falls)

Player Notes: Rushed for 1,626 yards and 12 touchdowns on 277 carries in his prep career, adding 587 yards and five scores as a receiver, according to MaxPreps.com…recorded a total of 204 tackles, 27 for a loss…his father Matt Krahe played for the Bobcats.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Ryan was a running back linebacker at Great Falls High, and we see him as a linebacker, but he was clearly a man to them who played both sides of the ball a lot. He was good with the ball in his hands. We want our linebackers to be physical footballers who can move, and Ryan has those qualities.

Burke Mastel, OL

6-4, 290, FR, Red Lodge, MT (Red Lodge)

Player Notes: Two-way first-team selection for all conferences in the offensive and defensive lines…defensive lineman for all states as a senior.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Burke was another small town kid from Class B Red Lodge who we really liked in our camp. He has good athleticism for his frame and this fall we saw him take the game to a new level. He continued to play on both sides of the ball, but we see his fit ahead of us on the attacking side. He has the potential to play indoors or out, and we like guys who have come here with that flexibility.

Conner Moore, Oregon

6-5, 260, Fr, Millbury, OH (Lake)

Player Notes: Division 5 2nd Team All-Ohio and 1st Team All-District as senior… Lineman of the Year and 1st Team All-NBC honors.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Conner is another out-of-state guy we were lucky to have here at our camp outside of Ohio. He was very effective on both sides of the ball and has really good height and growth potential. He’s just scratched the surface where he can get in size and he’s got a chance to be an athletic, physical player for us.

Max Murphy, TE

6-2, 220, Fr, Billings, MT West)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-State honors twice on offense and once at linebacker…51 solo tackles and 99 total as a senior, with 10.5 for a loss, four sacks and one fumble recovered…scored three touchdowns and helped his team rush for 2,450 yards and throw for 2,582 more.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Max is another Billings West two way player. He played H-back and linebacker for them and is very physical on both sides of the football. We tend to play him as a fullback. He has good size and athleticism and he really enjoys the physical side of the game which suits the profile for the fullback position.

Tommy Nilson, Oregon

6-3, 255, Fr, Missoula, MT (Hellgate)

Player Notes: Earned 2nd Team All-State and 1st Team All-Conference honors as Offensive Lineman, Honorable Mention All-State and 2nd Team All-Conference honors on the defensive line…four-time Academic All-State…all-state in shot put and all-conference in the discus throw as well.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Hellgate High was here at our team camp and Tommy was a two-way lineman who appeared on both sides of football. We believe he is an athletic O-lineman with the frame type and growth potential that he was looking to grow into that position. He wants to study engineering, so that fell into place.

dr. Polidore, DB

6-1, 185, FR, Katy, TX (Air Force/Tompkins)

Player Notes: Transfers to MSU with four years of eligibility after redshirting with Air Force in 2021… Houston Touchdown Club Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020… 2nd Team All-Houston Defensive Back, UIL 19-6A 1st Team as Senior, when he also earned the All-State Academic Honorable Mention.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Dru is a defensive back, a corner, who has a really good length. Montana State recruited him out of high school, as well as Coach (Freddie) Banks, so we knew him and he was familiar with Montana State. He was looking for another opportunity and things were running smoothly. He has positive versatility, but we really like him as a longer, bigger corner.

Rylan Schlepp, TE

6-4, 230, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)

Player Notes: While a senior registered 41 passes for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns, earned 1st Team All-State and All-Conference honors…caught 31 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns as a junior…2nd Team All-State and 1st Team All-Conference tight end as senior… two-time academic pick for all states… 3,842 weighted GPA.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Rylan was a guy who was definitely on the radar when I got here. He came to the team camp this summer and really showed a talent for playing the TE position. He is a very good physical blocker and athletic as a route runner and pass catcher. I was lucky enough to see him play a lot this summer and some this fall and felt the same. All the combinations of skills you need in the tight finishing position he possesses.

Dylan Snyder, WR

6-2, 185, Fr, Butte, MT (Butte)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-State Defensive Honors as Athlete and 2nd Team All-State Honors at Receiver…850 Universal Yards as a Senior…an accomplished athlete, finished sixth in the state high jump competition and fifth in the long jump.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Another camp kid, Dylan is a hefty receiver right now. I think he had to get over some injuries, but he was very productive for Butte this fall. He has that combination for a receiver that we like because he walks well, has very good hands and also has a physical character to his game.

Jake Vigen, ATH

6-2, 200, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)

Player Notes: Earned All-State Honorable Mention and 2nd Team All-Conference honors as a defensive target…recorded 45 tackles, including 32 solo stops, with 15 tackles for losses, four sacks, three fumbles and two forced fumbles for Gallatin High . .. the son of Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen.

From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: Jake played quarterback until this year and played on defense this fall. He showed us that he is a very good football player, other than a quarterback, and his bike continued to stand out. That opened our eyes that he can play for us in many different places.