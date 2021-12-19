Rafael Nadal doubts participation in Australian Open | tennis news

Spaniard Rafa Nadal said he cannot guarantee he will make the trip to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month after returning to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s comeback in the exhibition event – his first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August – ended in two narrow defeats to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal, 35, was sidelined for four months with a foot injury. He was eliminated from Roland Garros in the semifinals and had to withdraw from Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

“The idea is to go there and do my best in Australia… If I’m 100% honest, I can’t guarantee it,” said Nadal. “I need to talk to my team.

“It’s been more than six months since the last real official game. It’s hard and I accept that…I’ve been able to compete in both games and even had my chances, so if we put that into perspective, that’s very positive.”

“Unfortunately I have gone through this process many times in my tennis career, but I have to practice and I have to be healthy enough to go through this process. If that happens, I am confident that I will come back.”

World number six Nadal said he wouldn’t have returned to tennis if he didn’t feel he was competitive enough to compete for the biggest titles in the sport.

“I don’t play for money or just for fun at all, I play to keep achieving goals or at least to enjoy the process of achieving my goals,” he added.

“If you don’t make it then it’s fine, but the motivation and the passion is still there.”

The Australian Open starts on January 17.

