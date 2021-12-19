Division 1-2 Girls Hockey Preview – Boston Herald





Despite a reshuffle of the two divisions and the new power seeding system in play, not much has changed among the top title contenders in girls’ hockey this season. It starts with Austin Prepin Div. 1, as the reigning 2020 co-champions emerge as an early favorite. Dream-Teamer forward Isabel Hulse pairs up with Kathryn Karo, Madison Vittands and McKenzie Cerrato for a deep attack, while Maeve Carey is a top defender for an elite goalkeeper in Lauryn Hanafin. Were pretty excited, said head coach Stephanie Wood. I think it might be one of the better teams we’ve ever had. St. Marysis once again a top contender for the Catholic Central League with junior Dream-Teamer Jenna Chaplain having completed a 37-point season, while forward Maggie Pierce and goalkeepers Rylee Smith and Angelina Catino are also set to impress. Bishop Stang should make some noise with senior goalkeeper SophiaBabineau leading a defensive core of Jordan Theriault, Emily Curran, Lily-Mae Melo and Bree Killion. Also the Catholic challenge Bishop Fenwick and Arlington. Notre Dame Academy has four solid lines as a legitimate contender, led by forward Lauren White and defender Caelan Stewart ahead of star netminder Lily Prendergast. Powerhouse Arlington returns to Middlesex League MVP Maddie Krepelka, Gabby Russo (striker), Grace Corsetti (defense) and Devin Norman (defense), and Peabody/Lynnfield/NorthReading has a strong offense led by Catie Kampersal and freshman phenom Sarah Powers. The MVC/DCL will be tough, with the pace of Billerica/Chelmsfordas junior captain Tori Apostolakes and Julia Williams leading the attack and Lea Gaspar vital to the defence. Shrewsbury joins the league, boosted by forwards Kaci Ryder, Maddie Mrva and defending star Aislinn Bennett. Senior goalkeeper Summer Tallent and Mia Martucci lead Winthrop after a 10-3-1 season. Acton-Boxboro, Hingham and Newburyportall are also participating. Reigning Co-Champion Woburnleaves Div. 1 to join a fraught group of 56 teams in Div. 2 as favourite. Freshman Maddie Soderquist leads a young core fresh from a 30-point season, pairing senior ML Pineros and junior Katie Pica as attacking stars, while Taylor Buckley impresses on defense. Belmont has trouble with junior goalkeeper Bridget Gray back in the net, and Winchester will be tough. Duxbury returns most of his core after winning the Patriot League Cup last year to represent another favourite, expecting a deep attack anchored by Dream-Teamer Ayla Abban, and plus defensive play from McKenna Coella and All —Scholastic goalkeeper Anna McGinty. Barnstable boasts a formidable defense in a packed Cape and Islands League with All-Scholastic Laura Cogswell paired with junior Penelope Clifford and sophomore Ryley King battling an aggressive attack from Sandwichas Caroline Barrett, Sydny Sawyer and Emma MacPherson complement All-Scholastic goalkeeper Sophia Visceglio. Falmouth round out the league contenders with 100-point scorer Sam McKenzie, defender Katie Shanahan and goalkeeper Lucey Armor anchoring a deep roster of returning talent. Contender Canton is benefiting from a tough schedule, battling in the Hockomock League with a stingy defense led by Allie McCabe, Mya Battista and All-Scholastic goalkeeper Carolyn Durand. Franklin is young but competitive with junior defender Shaw Downing and sophomore Lyndsey Dennett anchoring the defence, and King Philip is always a good test. That also carries over to the Tri-Valley League, which Dedhampaces after a 6-1-2 season with a strong attack from sophomore Ava Iantosca and junior Gianna Murphy. Westwood is right next door, and Norwood looks like a playoff threat too. Wellesley and Natick are always strong teams within the Bay State Carey, while Needham strives to secure the Bay State Herget behind the senior leadership of forwards Maeve Hymovitz and Maddie Ledbury, and defender Erika Stanton. Matignon lost a lot of elite talent, but returns All-Scholastic goalkeeper Gianna McCusker in the net behind defensive anchors Brynn McPherson and Emma Pessia, while Malden Catholic should be good. Lana Pacific made a similar impact in the net for Algonquin, as did sophomore forwards Mallory Farrell, Bryn Domolky and Emily Johns. Lincoln-Sudbury, Walthamand and overloaded in the MVC/DCL. PLAYERS TO WATCH Division 1 Aislinn Bennett, Defender, Shrewsbury Maeve Carey, Defender, Austin Prep Jenna Chaplain, Ahead, St. Marys (L) Bridget Gray, goalkeeper, Belmont Lauryn Hanafin, Goalkeeper, Austin Prep Isabel Hulse, striker, Austin Prep Ava Iantosca, striker, Dedham Catie Kampersal, striker, Peabody/Lynn./NR Kathryn Karo, forward, Austin Prep Maddie Krepelka, striker, Arlington Allie McCabe, Defender, Canton Maggie Pierce, forward, St. Marys (L) Sarah Powers, forward, Peabody/Lynn./NR Lily Prendergast, Goalkeeper, NDA (H) Kaci Ryder, forward, Shrewsbury Division 2 Ayla Abban, striker, Duxbury Taylor Buckley, Defender, Woburn McKenna Coella, defender, Duxbury Laura Cogswell, Defender, Barnstable Morgan Cunningham, ahead, King Philip Carolyn Durand, goalkeeper, Canton Mallory Farrell, striker, Algonquin Bridget Gray, goalkeeper, Belmont Ava Iantosca, striker, Dedham Maeve Hymovitz, striker, Needham Maddie Ledbury, striker, Needham Allie McCabe, Defender, Canton Gianna McCusker, Goalkeeper, Matignon Anna McGinty, goalkeeper, Duxbury Sam McKenzie, striker, Falmouth Katie Shanahan, Defender, Falmouth Maddie Soderquist, striker, Woburn Sophia Visceglio, goalkeeper, Sandwich

