Restaurants anxious as ommicron, high food costs take their toll

DETROIT (AP) While restaurants in the US and UK are open with no restrictions and often crowded, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic, anxious about what awaits them: they are being squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the ommicron variant is lurking.

I am extremely concerned. “I never felt like we were out of the woods,” said Caroline Glover, executive chef and owner of the Annette restaurant in a Denver suburb of Aurora.

The rapid spread of omicron has already hit the industry in Britain and elsewhere, with restaurants, hotels and pubs reporting cancellations during the busiest and most lucrative time of the year. Companies urged the UK government to provide help after officials warned people to think twice about socializing. Scotland and Wales have pledged millions of pounds for businesses, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to do the same in England.

It’s pretty devastating. For private rental, larger tables of, for example, eight to 16 people, these have all but disappeared. This is the bread and butter for restaurants this Christmas, says Jeff Galvin, co-owner of Galvin Restaurants, a group of five upscale restaurants in London.

Many companies said hundreds of bookings for celebratory business lunches disappeared almost overnight as infections began to mount and Johnson announced stricter restrictions, including requiring masks to be worn in most indoor areas, although restaurants are open as normal.

Glover in Colorado worries about renewed restrictions as infections rise. For now, things have turned back, with her dining room back to full capacity, up 50% last year and four outdoor greenhouses booked way in advance.





Likewise, dinners have returned and business is strong for Amy Brandwein, who owns the Italian restaurant Centrolina and a small cafe, Piccolina, in Washington. After her restaurants survived the takeaway and grocery lockdowns, I can safely say they are back to 2019 levels, she said.

But the staff remains a challenge. In a recent survey of 3,000 U.S. restaurant operators, 77% said they didn’t have enough workers to meet demand, according to the National Restaurant Association, an industry association.

Many restaurant workers started new careers or went back to school. Jada Sartor of Grand Rapids, Michigan, saw her pay rise from $10 an hour to $16 an hour this year as restaurants became increasingly desperate for workers, but she recently quit her job because she couldn’t find affordable childcare.

The cost of living is so high that you can’t afford to actually live, she said.

Kristin Jonna, owner of restaurant and wine bar Vinology in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said she has increased wages by nearly 40% to attract and retain her 35-person workforce. It was a change that needed to happen in the service industry, she said. But she can’t raise menu prices enough to compensate.

Everyone knows beef is more expensive, but high-quality, highly skilled labor is also expensive, Jonna said. That’s the tricky part of our business right now.

Jonna said the restaurant is buzzing despite high COVID-19 caseloads in Michigan. She has fewer big events planned, but the customers that come in spend more.

According to preliminary data from the US Census Bureau, US sales in restaurants and bars were estimated to be $73.7 billion in November, up 37% from the same month last year. But that was partly due to higher menu prices as restaurants try to explain inflation.

Sara Lund, owner of Bodega and The Rest, a bar and restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah, said her ingredient costs are up 15% to 40% this year.

The margins on food will never be astronomical, even in good times, she said. But pay 40% more for protein? I cannot pass that on to the customer.

Diners know restaurants are struggling, and many say they’ve gone out to eat again to help their favorite local spots. Liz Cooper of Needham, Massachusetts, said she dines comfortably indoors with her family of five, all of whom have been vaccinated except for her 4-year-old daughter.

If you love a restaurant and a small business, you should go out and support them, Cooper said. They may have to close, and then you’ll be devastated not being able to get your favorite chicken parm or cannoli.

Steve Geffen, owner of four restaurants in the Chicago area, including Once Upon a Grill, said he was removing 30% of tables from his restaurants to make sure customers were comfortable dining indoors. So far it works.

They don’t mind waiting longer, knowing they’re not on top of the rest, he said.

But Jeanne Busch in Forest Park, Illinois, sticks to the occasional takeout.

I definitely don’t feel comfortable in a crowd without a mask, Busch said. As we head into winter and ommicron continues its frenzy, we expect to be eating mostly at home.

In Britain, ommicron has already destroyed restaurants and pubs. Patrick Dardis, head of the Youngs chain of some 220 pubs, said he hoped officials would come up with a financial aid plan soon. About 30% of the chains’ bookings were canceled last week.

There are thousands of businesses, not just pubs, that could collapse in January if the current situation is not matched with the right financial support,” he said.

UKHospitality, an industrial trade group, pushed for tax relief, saying concerns over omicron wiped out 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in sales this month.

Restaurants are also clamoring for government aid in the US, where the Restaurant Revitalization Fund dried up earlier this year after distributing $28.6 billion among 100,000 applicants.

Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for public policy at the National Restaurant Association, said the industry needs at least $40 billion to fund the 200,000 applicants who have not received grants. So far, Congress has taken no action.

It’s harder for restaurants to explain what’s happening now that their dining rooms are full and they’re unlocked, Kennedy said.

They think they were completely wrapped up and crushed, but the answer is we’re barely getting by, he said.

Lindsay Mescher, who opened the Greenhouse Cafe in Lebanon, Ohio in 2019, is frustrated that she never got a promised government grant. She was approved in May, but demand was so high that the fund was exhausted before she received any money.

She took out loans to keep her eight employees working, while only offering pick-up service for the first 16 months of the pandemic. The cafe reopened for dinners this year and had a busy summer and fall, but Mescher is still struggling. For example, she paid $165.77 for a box of 400 takeout salad bowls; now they cost $246.75.

The funds would have guaranteed our survival, Mescher said. It’s extremely unfair that some restaurants got relief and others didn’t.

Anderson reported from New York and Hui from London.