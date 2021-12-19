Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Talk About Cricket, Love And ’83 – News

The stars and director Kabir Khan were in Dubai to promote the film that came out this weekend.

Deepika and Ranveer with ’83 director Kabir Khan in Dubai (Photos: Neeraj Murali)

Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 09:55

There are two things that most Indians around the world are often obsessed with. One is cricket, the other is Bollywood. So, what happens when these two worlds collide? We get the movie 83. For the die-hard cricket fans of this generation, it is unfathomable even for a moment to think of a time when love for the sport did not run deep through the nation’s veins. But 1983 was the year that changed the fate of Indian cricket and how it is consumed forever.

The team that took on this huge responsibility of giving an entire generation of fans and non-fans a chance to relive India’s tumultuous 1983 World Cup victory came to Dubai on December 16 to perform their larger-than-life spectacle. to introduce.

From the blooming flowers on the edge of cricket stadiums to recreating the iconic Natraj demeanor of cricket legend Kapil Devs, filmmaker Kabir Khan spent decades researching to give audiences a fair chance to recreate the euphoria the country felt in 1983. to experience.

We caught up with the star cast of 83 in Dubai Bollywoods beloved power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh join award-winning filmmaker Kabir Khan to talk about their pursuit to recreate this iconic achievement and the genuine euphoria they experienced making this film.

A quality of Kapil Dev that will live on in Ranveer…

In addition to a plethora of lessons from this absolutely incredible human being, the one thing that will stay with me is his leadership skills, said Ranveer who will star as the main character of Kapil Dev in the film, India’s best all-rounder in cricket and the winning captain who made India the 1983 World Cup victory.

He was a certain kind of leader. He was not overbearing or imposing, but had the natural ability to simply bring out the best in people, allow others around him to express themselves and inspire them to lead by example. He taught me work ethic and how to lead a team because it’s so natural to him. He is a natural born leader, Ranveer said.

The director and actor stayed with Kapil Dev for two weeks at his home in Delhi as part of the film preparation. We just took as much from him as we could. During character development sessions, when Id sits and spends time with him, it was a different experience to hear his thoughts and see his expressions. He was so candid and generous, Ranveer said.

It is really his leadership qualities and qualities that I have learned a lot from. Whether it’s a protagonist in a movie or leading my own team, the team around me. In many situations I find myself in the position of a leader and these skills I learned from him I can really use now, the actor added.

Deepika Padukone on playing Kapil Dev’s wife on screen

Growing up in a sports family herself, she saw her mother (Ujjala Padukone) play a very similar role in her father Prakash Padukone’s glorious badminton career. The actress said it was all too familiar territory to play Romi Dev on screen. When Kapil Dev is hitting, sitting in front of me in the stands as Romi and feeling that emotion of disappointment, joy or nervousness, it was easy for me to experience. I have heard first hand stories from my mother about the time my father played for the All England Championship. She couldn’t take it, so she got up and left, Deepika said. She tells me she took me out because I was a little baby at the time and she was afraid I was going to cry. So I had all these anecdotes.

I also saw how supportive she was when my dad was playing. At the height of his career, they had to move to Copenhagen and live in Denmark for six years, and my mother had never left India. To move with bags and luggage, as a newlywed couple living in a foreign country, was a huge sacrifice, Deepika said, adding that she found many similarities with her mother’s journey, playing the part of Romi Dev.

[My mother] was also a working lady at the time, but she gave that up, found a new job and started her life all over again because they both decided to support my father’s dreams. So I’ve seen it up close, Deepika added, saying that Romi Dev’s selflessness is something the actor will remember. Perhaps it is also this selflessness that causes the actress, often cited as the reigning queen of Bollywood, to graciously take the back seat as her husband takes center stage as the film’s lead character.

An actor and a cricketer, what do the two have in common?

There is extreme discipline on the one hand. That’s the athlete. And the complete lack of discipline on the other side. With actors in general, said Deepika, who is known to swing more towards the disciplined end of the spectrum, growing up in a sports family.

I disagree, Ranveer jumped in quickly. I think I’m very disciplined when it comes to my craft. And that’s one big deal. I find that being a professional cricketer or a professional actor makes you feel blessed and grateful because you can really do what you love to do. That’s why you give everything, Ranveer said.

The dedication and dedication to your sport and your craft are very similar, added the actor, who recently appeared on screen in Rohit Shetty’s magnum opus Sooryavanshi. The kind of discipline required in the trade or the practice of the sport is very natural, Ranveer said.

Ranveer talked about shooting cases for the film, Ranveer added: When we were filming in the UK for four months, the guys (who play the rest of the Indian cricket team) loved to party. They always went out for a night out, met new people, new experiences, new culture. But I was just like Kapil Sir, at 10 am I would have my doodh (milk) and be in bed so I could be in the field by 7 am. So the similarities were kind of eerie.

The fourth movie where DeepVeer sees a couple on the screen…

…fifth, if you count Ranveer’s cameo Find Fanny. They started their on-screen journey in 2013 with Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Ram-Leela, the duo has garnered huge admiration from fans for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, but how much of it is derived from the couples’ off-screen romance? The sign of a great actor is that nothing of their personal life comes on set. When I see them as an audience, I see a very different dynamic, according to the script of the film. In 83, they completely took over the dynamics of Romi and Kapil. In the movie, that’s what really counts. Of course the excitement that they are a real couple is there and evident as we bring the film to market, director Kabir Khan said.

Meet up on screen with Ranveer afterwards padmaavat in 2018, Deepika said: This was actually our first post-wedding experience, but I don’t think we’ll be on set. Oh, today I’m going to do a scene with my husband.

Once you sit in that makeup chair in the morning, you’re the professional, you’re the actor. I’m not responding to Ranveer, my husband, I’m responding to Ranveer, the character, she added.

Have we seen each other evolve over time as humans? Yes absolutely. Including the craft.

Ranveer added: Deepika is a master of her craft. She has also had a journey where she evolved into the artist she is today. There are some actors in my work experience that you get so excited to shoot with. And there are several in this movie, including Pankaj Tripathi. With these actors, you know all you need to do is connect with them, be present, and they will take your craft to the next level, and Deepika is no exception.

When I know I’m shooting with Deepika, I go on sets with no stress, because I know that shell does more than half the work. All I have to do is look her in the eye and the work is done, Ranveer signed off.

