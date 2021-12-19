A top-notch performance by Sami DiMento, Winthrop girls’ hockey in Newburyport shutout

We really don’t think of it as a first, second or third line, we think of it as 1A, 1B, 1C, Winthrop coach Anthony Martucci today. Our 1C line is actually the most structured of the three lines. They structured and executed a game, it came over and they put the puck in the net. While the other two lines are very explosive offensively, that line is the most structured and that’s why we like what we have with our depth forward.

Senior Summer Tallent, in her fifth year between the pipes, recorded her 44th career win, extending her program record for the Vikings (2-0). She made 16 saves, showed tremendous explosiveness and was strong in her corners, achieving her 18th career shoutout. Gretchen Howard, a 2017 graduate who now plays for Salve Regina, holds the program record with 21 shutouts.

We have been very blessed for the past five years, since she was an eighth grader she has really held it up for us, said Martucci. I like the way she commands the position. She’s the type of kid that welcomes a challenge, she’s that type of athlete. Summers a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Wilson, a junior from Triton, stopped 34 of the 35 shots she faced for Newburyport (1-1-1). Wilson made numerous saves on escapes and rushes from strange players, showing incredible leg speed, thwarting the opportunities the Vikings created with their speed and adept puck moves.

Andover 4, HPNA 2 Rose MacLean and Lauren Adams scored twice each, leading the Warriors (2-1) to a Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Large Division victory at the Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill.

Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 Senior Karaline OToole scored twice to lead the Bishops (3-1) to a Catholic Central League victory over Canton SportsPlex.

Austin Prep 8, Bishop Stang 0 Lauryn Hanafin registered her third consecutive shutout and McKenzie Cerratori scored three goals for the Cougars (3-0) in the Catholic Central League victory at Hetland Arena.

Belmont 9, Melrose 0 The Marauders (2-0) had eight scorers, including a pair from freshman Sadie Taylor, in a Middlesex League win over Flynn Memorial Rink in Medford. Senior Captain Bridget Gray stopped all 19 shots she got.

Bishop Feehan 4, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 3 Brooke Borges (2 goals) scored the winner in overtime to lift the Shamrocks (2-1) to the nonleague win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Braintree 5, Walpole 0 Savannah Littlewood lit the lamp three times on Zapustas Rink in Randolph as host rolled Wamps (2-0) to Bay State Conference victory.

Duxbury 6, Quincy/North Quincy 1 Junior Ayla Abban scored a hat-trick to lead the third-ranked Dragons (3-0) to a Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Falmouth 6, La Salle (RI) 1 Freshman Casey Roth scored a hat-trick and senior Sam McKenzie scored a couple of goals in a non-league win for the Clippers (2-0) at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hanover 7, Stoughton 1 Freshman Gracie Monahan took the win in her varsity debut, helping the stable Hawks (2-0) to a nonleague win at Canton Ice House.

Marshfield 3, Scituate 2 Senior captain Hannah Cochran scored with less than a minute to go, leading the Rams (1-0) to a Patriot League victory at the Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Methuen/Tewksbury 5, Westford 1 Senior captain Jess Driscoll scored her 50th goal in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Large Division win for the Red Rangers (1-1) at Skate 3 Arena in Tyngsborough.

Nobles 9, St Marks 0 Ellie Mavardy, Julia Simon and Olivia Maffeo (2 assists) each scored two goals in the ISL win for Nobles (6-0-1).

Bun 1, Cape Cod 0 Emma MacPherson scored and Sophia Visceglio made 15 saves before shutout the Blue Knights (1-0) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Watertown 3, Lexington 1 Lizzie Loftus scored twice and Molly Driscoll scored for the Raiders (2-1) in the Middlesex League win over Hayden Rink.

Basketball for boys

Beaver Country Day 72, Frederick Gunn (Conn.) 60 Senior Chris Rey scored a 26-point team for the Beavers (3-2) in the win.

Madison Park 61, Roxbury Prep 58 Jyamre Williams scored 26 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked 3 shots for the Cardinals (1-0) in the nonleague win.

St Sebastians 104, Deerfield 79 AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-6 eighth-grader from Brockton, was 14 of 14 on the free-throw line in a 33-point performance for the Arrows (5-1) in the nonleague win.

Girls basketball

Bishop Fenwick 58, Nauset 29 Sophomore Cecilia Kay (15 points, 11 rebounds) and senior captain Nasha Arnold (11 points, 12 rebounds) each scored double-doubles in the nonleague win for the Crusaders (2-1).

St Marys 65, First Baptist (Fla.) 23 Niya Morgan had 19 points and Yirsy Queliz added 15 as the runner-up (4-0) Spartans took the nonleague win in Naples, Fla.

