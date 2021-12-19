Video of Peng Shuai Appears Online as Well-Being Fear Continues | Peng Shuai





New images of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai have surfaced online as concerns for her well-being persist outside the country. On Sunday, Qingqing Chen, a senior journalist at the state-owned Global Times, posted a seven-second video clip of Peng on her Twitter account. In it, Peng was apparently seen talking to two other people, including Chinese basketball player Yao Ming. Peng is shown giggling as she listens to Yao speak. Peng was the only one of the three not wearing a face mask. A friend sent me this video of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai talking to Yao Ming, one of the most beloved players in @NBA history, this morning at a FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour event in Shanghai, Chen wrote. A friend sent me this video of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai talking to Yao Ming, one of the most beloved players in @NBA history, this morning at a FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour event in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Ebduv5rean — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 19, 2021 The 35-year-old former world number 1 doubles champion is one of China’s best-known athletes internationally. She became the center of a global media storm last month after posting a now-deleted, lengthy essay on Weibo accusing a former senior Chinese official of coercing her into sex. She was then not seen in public for more than two weeks. Pengs’ post raised concerns about her well-being internationally. It led fellow tennis stars including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams to find out Peng’s whereabouts, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai on Twitter. The incident also unleashed a huge worldwide storm of criticism against China. As a result, the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) announced earlier this month that it was suspending future tournaments in China. Rights organizations took the opportunity to call for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The same day Chen’s music video was released, Ding Li, who claims to be a friend of Pengs’s, also posted a series of photos of the tennis player in Shanghai. In one of the photos, Ding, Yao, Peng and two other Chinese athletes, Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin, stood next to a banner for the FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour with Shanghai’s Yangpu Bridge in the background . The Shanghai stop of the cross-country tour took place on Saturday, according to the state-run CGTN news site. As China gears up for the Winter Olympics in February, controversies over its human rights record continue to fester. Many observers outside the country maintain that Peng is not truly free, despite efforts by state media to give this impression. Chinese diplomats convicted unnamed people for maliciously glorifying the Peng saga.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/dec/19/video-of-peng-shuai-appears-online-as-fears-over-wellbeing-persist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos